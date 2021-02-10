Facebook and Instagram Get Shopify's Payment System Shop Pay

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said on Tuesday it would expand its payment option, "Shop Pay," to all users choosing to sell on Facebook and Instagram.

The move marks the first time the feature will be available outside Shopify's platform and will help the company tap into the rise of shopping through social media platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some ~personal~ news 👀Today we enter into a new era of ✨social commerce✨@shop Pay, the fastest and *most* secure way to check out is expanding to all Shopify merchants selling on @Facebook and @Instagram.Read all about it 👇https://t.co/zZbKgZeaLW pic.twitter.com/pt1BDC5gSu— Shopify (@Shopify) February 9, 2021

The option would become available to Shopify merchants selling products in the United States through Instagram on Tuesday and will be rolled out on Facebook within the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post. Social media shoppers will be able to use Shop Pay alongside other payment options on the social media company’s payments system Facebook Pay.