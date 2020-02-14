Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Facebook and Twitter Fail to Comply With Russian Data Law, Fined Over $60,000

Russian legislation mandates that Internet service providers store and process personal data of Russians inside the domestic territory.

Reuters

February 14, 2020
Representative image

A Russian court fined social media company Facebook 4 million roubles ($62,922) for its failure to comply with a Russian data law, the RIA news agency reported. The Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Facebook for its refusal to put its server holding data about Russian citizens on Russian territory, after earlier handing Twitter an identical fine for the same offence.

Russian legislation requires Internet service providers to store and process personal data of Russians on the territory of Russia, Xinhua news agency reported. Telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor is entitled to impose fines or even block Internet companies for any violations of the regulations.

(With inputs from IANS)

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
