Facebook Announces Digital Literacy Programme For Women in Partnership With NCW

Facebook on Monday announced its partnership with the National Commission for Women (NCW) to conduct a digital literacy programme aimed at training women scholars in Panjab University. "We are committed to equipping women to express themselves freely. That's why we invested through our products, policies and community education programmes to create a safe space for women to communicate and share," said Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director-India, South and Central Asia-Facebook.Launched in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation, the programme will enable women scholars to learn using online resources, protect themselves and promote digital literacy to reap the benefits of the internet."We are delighted to see the digital literacy programme rolling out and unfolding immense opportunities for young women, giving them access to technology and freedom to express," said Rekha Sharma, Chairperson (I/C), National Commission for Women.The social media giant entered into a partnership with NCW last month and launched a digital literacy programme to train 60,000 women in universities across the country on the safe use of the internet, social media and email in a year.The digital literacy programme will benefit women in universities across major cities in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the company said.