English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Announces Hiring of Human Rights Director
Six organizations, including the UN, have blasted the Facebook for taking over a year to respond to misinformation that helped fuel the "genocide" of Rohingya in Myanmar.
Facebook Announces Hiring of Human Rights Director (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Facing human rights violation allegations over the misuse of its platform by the Myanmar government to fuel atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority, social networking giant Facebook has announced the hiring of a human rights policy director. The social media firm's new director would help promote peace, human freedoms and build strong communities while simultaneously crack down those who "enable harm, stifle expression and undermine human rights", the networking giant said in a post on its website on Saturday.
"We are looking for a Director of Human Rights Policy to coordinate our company-wide effort to address human rights abuses, including by both state and non-state actors," it added. Six organisations, including the UN, have blasted the site for taking over a year to respond to misinformation that helped fuel the "genocide" of Rohingya in Myanmar, the Engadget reported. According to Facebook, the new role will include working with product teams to ensure that the company is a positive force for human rights and apply the lessons learnt from investigations.
The person would represent Facebook with key stakeholders in civil society, government, international institutions and industry. He or she will also need to craft policies to counteract bad actors and ensure that Facebook continues to operate its platforms consistent with human rights principles, the post noted. The future director should have over 12 years of experience in public policy, human rights, conflict prevention, freedom of expression and technology. He or she must also have an advanced degree in public policy, foreign relations or law degree, the post said.
"We are looking for a Director of Human Rights Policy to coordinate our company-wide effort to address human rights abuses, including by both state and non-state actors," it added. Six organisations, including the UN, have blasted the site for taking over a year to respond to misinformation that helped fuel the "genocide" of Rohingya in Myanmar, the Engadget reported. According to Facebook, the new role will include working with product teams to ensure that the company is a positive force for human rights and apply the lessons learnt from investigations.
The person would represent Facebook with key stakeholders in civil society, government, international institutions and industry. He or she will also need to craft policies to counteract bad actors and ensure that Facebook continues to operate its platforms consistent with human rights principles, the post noted. The future director should have over 12 years of experience in public policy, human rights, conflict prevention, freedom of expression and technology. He or she must also have an advanced degree in public policy, foreign relations or law degree, the post said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni's Batting Woes Compound India's Middle-order Conundrum
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- All-New Honda CR-V Test Drive Review - SUV For The Urban Indian
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
- Sehwag Steps Down from DDCA Committee, Says It's in Best Interest of Delhi Cricket
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...