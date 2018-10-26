English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Are Building AR Smart Glasses
The announcement follows Facebook's launch of its first self-branded hardware - a pair of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart video chat devices, Portal and Portal +.
Facebook Are Building AR Smart Glasses (Photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
Revving up its hardware efforts, social networking giant Facebook is now planning to build its own Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, TechCrunch reported. "Yeah! Well of course we're working on it," Facebook's AR Head Ficus Kirkpatrick was quoted as saying on Thursday at TechCrunch's AR/VR (virtual reality) event in Los Angeles. "We are building hardware products. We're going forward on this . . . We want to see those glasses come into reality, and I think we want to play our part in helping to bring them there," Kirkpatrick said.
The announcement follows Facebook's launch of its first self-branded hardware - a pair of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart video chat devices, Portal and Portal +. Some of the other American tech giants have already ventured into the AR space already. While Microsoft has its HoloLens, Google Glass is being developed for the enterprise.
Apple has been talking about the potential of AR for quite some time now and the Cupertino, California-headquartered company earlier acquired AR hardware developers like Akonia Holographics and Vrvana to fast-track development of its own headsets. Facebook has big plan on VR as well. It acquired Oculus, a virtual reality company, in 2014 for $2 billion. The social network sees its Oculus VR headsets helping it bring the AR glasses by providing the software know-how.
The announcement follows Facebook's launch of its first self-branded hardware - a pair of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart video chat devices, Portal and Portal +. Some of the other American tech giants have already ventured into the AR space already. While Microsoft has its HoloLens, Google Glass is being developed for the enterprise.
Apple has been talking about the potential of AR for quite some time now and the Cupertino, California-headquartered company earlier acquired AR hardware developers like Akonia Holographics and Vrvana to fast-track development of its own headsets. Facebook has big plan on VR as well. It acquired Oculus, a virtual reality company, in 2014 for $2 billion. The social network sees its Oculus VR headsets helping it bring the AR glasses by providing the software know-how.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...