Facebook Attempts to Block Referral of Privacy Case to EU's Top Court

The Irish High Court Court this month ordered the case to be referred to the EU's top court.

Reuters

Updated:April 30, 2018, 7:27 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Facebook has moved to block referral of its Irish privacy case to Europe's top court, a lawyer for the U.S. tech giant said on Monday, seeking to avoid a potential ban on the legal instrument it uses to transfer users' data to the United States. The lawyer, Paul Gallagher, told the Irish High Court that Facebook was seeking a stay on the court's referral of the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union to give the Irish Supreme Court time to decide if it would hear an appeal.

The Irish High Court Court this month ordered the case to be referred to the EU's top court for a detailed assessment of whether the methods used for data transfers - including standard contractual clauses and the Privacy Shield agreement - were legal.

In a recent announcement by the social media giant, Facebook also revealed that it is cracking down on doubtful stories in a bid to combat fake new being shared on the website. As part of its new strategy to combat fake news, Facebook wants its users to miss these stories at the time of scrolling their News Feed, while not withdrawing them altogether so as to walk a fine line "between censorship and sensibility", according to a media report.

When an article is verified as inaccurate by the social network's third-party fact-checkers, Facebook will shrink the size of the link post in the News Feed, TechCrunch reported on Saturday. "We reduce the visual prominence of feed stories that are fact-checked false," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
