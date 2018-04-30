English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Attempts to Block Referral of Privacy Case to EU's Top Court
The Irish High Court Court this month ordered the case to be referred to the EU's top court.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Facebook has moved to block referral of its Irish privacy case to Europe's top court, a lawyer for the U.S. tech giant said on Monday, seeking to avoid a potential ban on the legal instrument it uses to transfer users' data to the United States. The lawyer, Paul Gallagher, told the Irish High Court that Facebook was seeking a stay on the court's referral of the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union to give the Irish Supreme Court time to decide if it would hear an appeal.
The Irish High Court Court this month ordered the case to be referred to the EU's top court for a detailed assessment of whether the methods used for data transfers - including standard contractual clauses and the Privacy Shield agreement - were legal.
