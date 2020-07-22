TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Facebook Begins Labelling Posts from Trump and Biden Related to Voting in 2020 US Elections

Image for Representation

Image for Representation

Facebook follows a promise after CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month said the tech giant will begin labelling all posts about voting in the 2020 election from any politician.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
Share this:

Facebook has started labelling controversial posts from US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden about voting as election inches closer. The social network flagged a Trump post that claimed current rules on postal votes could lead to a "corrupt" election, reports the BBC,

The social network has also labelled several posts from Biden on voting. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month said that they will start labelling some of the content because it is deemed newsworthy in the US election year.

"We'll add a prompt to tell people that the content they're sharing may violate our policies. Similarly, there are no exceptions for politicians," he said. "Even if a politician or government official says it, if we determine that content may lead to violence or deprive people of their right to vote, we will take that content down".

Twitter began labelling some of Trump's tweets in May. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has stressed there is no deal of any kind' with Trump. He told Axios: "I've heard this speculation, too, so let me be clear: There's no deal of any kind. Actually, the whole idea of a deal is pretty ridiculous".

Next Story
Loading