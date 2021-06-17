Facebook Begins Testing VR Ads On Its Oculus Virtual Reality Headsets

Facebook said on Wednesday that it will begin testing ads inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers, including Resolution Games. The small-scale test of VR ads are a bridge between the social media company’s main revenue line of selling digital advertising and its growing investment to build virtual reality hardware as the next tech frontier after the smartphone. Facebook said it will use the test to explore ways to help developers earn revenue on the Oculus platform. “Today, we’re excited to share a look at the next phase of that exploration: a small test of in-headset ads. The experiment will begin with Blaston from Resolution Games and a couple other developers that will be rolling out over the coming weeks," Facebook said in a blog post.

Ads will begin to appear in Blaston, an action game developed by Resolution, and in other Oculus games over the coming weeks. Facebook added that Oculus users will be able to hide individual ads or choose not to see ads from a certain advertiser. Facebook said that the primary focus of Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) is to bring more people into VR, advance the consumer experience, and make progress on our longer-term augmented reality initiatives. We’re also exploring new ways for developers to generate revenue—this is a key part of ensuring we’re creating a self-sustaining platform that can support a variety of business models that unlock new types of content and audiences. It also helps us continue to make innovative AR/VR hardware more accessible to more people.

