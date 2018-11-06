English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Boots 115 Accounts on Eve of US Election After Tip
Eighty-five of the removed accounts were posting in English on Facebook's Instagram service, and 30 more were on Facebook and associated with pages in French and Russian.
Facebook Boots 115 Accounts on Eve of US Election After Tip
Loading...
Facebook Inc blocked about 115 user accounts after U.S. authorities tipped it off to suspicious behavior that may be linked to a foreign entity, the company said in a blog post on Monday, hours before U.S. voters head to the polls. The social network said it needed to do further analysis to decide if the accounts are linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency or another group. The United States has accused the Russian government body of meddling in U.S. politics with social media posts meant to spread misinformation and sow discord.
Eighty-five of the removed accounts were posting in English on Facebook's Instagram service, and 30 more were on Facebook and associated with pages in French and Russian, the post said. Some accounts "were focused on celebrities" and others on "political debate," it added. The tip came from U.S. law enforcement on Sunday night, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, wrote in the post.
The company announced its actions earlier in its investigation than typical "given that we are only one day away from important elections in the U.S.," he added. This year's contest has been portrayed as crucial by both Republicans and Democrats because both chambers of Congress, and the accompanying ability to pass or reject President Donald Trump's agenda, are up for grabs.
"Americans should be aware that foreign actors, and Russia in particular, continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord," including through social media, federal authorities said in a statement on Monday. Social media companies say they are now more vigilant against foreign and other potential election interference after finding themselves unprepared to tackle such activity in the U.S. presidential election two years ago.
Eighty-five of the removed accounts were posting in English on Facebook's Instagram service, and 30 more were on Facebook and associated with pages in French and Russian, the post said. Some accounts "were focused on celebrities" and others on "political debate," it added. The tip came from U.S. law enforcement on Sunday night, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, wrote in the post.
The company announced its actions earlier in its investigation than typical "given that we are only one day away from important elections in the U.S.," he added. This year's contest has been portrayed as crucial by both Republicans and Democrats because both chambers of Congress, and the accompanying ability to pass or reject President Donald Trump's agenda, are up for grabs.
"Americans should be aware that foreign actors, and Russia in particular, continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord," including through social media, federal authorities said in a statement on Monday. Social media companies say they are now more vigilant against foreign and other potential election interference after finding themselves unprepared to tackle such activity in the U.S. presidential election two years ago.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo a Goal Machine and Money-making Machine for Ambitious Juventus
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- Who Wore What: Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta Light up Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...