English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Breach: Apple, IBM Heads Want Stricter Data Regulations
The call for additional protection measure comes after the leak of personal and other data on some 50 million users to the London-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica became public.
Facebook Breach: Apple, IBM Heads Want Stricter Data Regulations (Image: AP)
With the Cambridge Analytica scandal revealing massive Facebook data misuse, Apple chief Tim Cook and IBM chair Ginni Rometty have called for more measures to ensure user data protection. Speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing, the two tech honchos called for better regulations to protect personal data shared online, the USA Today reported on Monday.
Alos Read: Wipro Launches Technology Center in Texas
The call for additional protection measure comes after the leak of personal and other data on some 50 million users to the London-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica became public. US Federal Trade Commission confirmed on Monday that it was investigating Facebook and said that it "takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook".
Cambridge Analytica, which collaborated with the election campaign of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, used the leaked information to develop a computer programme to predict the decisions of US voters and influence them.
Also Read: Indians' Online Security Concerns Increasing: McAfee
"Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices," Efe quoted Acting FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director, Tom Pahl, as saying. Rob Sherman, Facebook's deputy privacy chief, said in a statement last week that the tech social networking firm remains "strongly committed to protecting people's information", adding that "we appreciate the opportunity to answer questions the FTC may have".
A week ago, after the controversial leak of private information on millions of users came to light, press reports said that the FTC was investigating whether Facebook violated the terms of a 2011 consent agreement requiring user consent for sharing data by providing use data to Cambridge Analytica in 2014.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Alos Read: Wipro Launches Technology Center in Texas
The call for additional protection measure comes after the leak of personal and other data on some 50 million users to the London-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica became public. US Federal Trade Commission confirmed on Monday that it was investigating Facebook and said that it "takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook".
Cambridge Analytica, which collaborated with the election campaign of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, used the leaked information to develop a computer programme to predict the decisions of US voters and influence them.
Also Read: Indians' Online Security Concerns Increasing: McAfee
"Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices," Efe quoted Acting FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director, Tom Pahl, as saying. Rob Sherman, Facebook's deputy privacy chief, said in a statement last week that the tech social networking firm remains "strongly committed to protecting people's information", adding that "we appreciate the opportunity to answer questions the FTC may have".
A week ago, after the controversial leak of private information on millions of users came to light, press reports said that the FTC was investigating whether Facebook violated the terms of a 2011 consent agreement requiring user consent for sharing data by providing use data to Cambridge Analytica in 2014.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders – Strengths and Weaknesses
- Lehmann to Break His Silence on Ball Tampering Controversy
- World Theatre Day: Big B, Nawazuddin Soak In Theatre Mania as They Share Vintage Photographs of Their Old Plays
- Spain Hit Argentina For Six as Isco Grabs Hat-trick
- Facebook Users Sue Over Collection of Call, Text History