Facebook Brings Diwali Avatars and Personalised Greetings A Day After Twitter Added Diwali Emoji

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook is adding new features to allow users celebrate Diwali virtually. The new features on the social media platform include Diwali-ready Avatars and distinct challenges that use hashtags like 'DiwaliAtHomeChallenge.' Notably, the new update on Facebook comes a day after Twitter introduced a new emoji ahead of Diwali that will take place on November 14 this year. The Facebook-owned platform Instagram has also added a new Diwali-themed augmented reality (AR) filter.

Starting with the Diwali Avatar on Facebook, the company says users can customise the avatar's background with Diwali-theme effects and can even add personalised greetings over the background. To use the feature, users would first need to create the Facebook Avatar via the Facebook app for Android and iOS > Then go to Create Post > Click Background Colour > Select the Diwali background. Similarly, to encourage people to celebrate Diwali from home amid the pandemic, the social media giant is running a challenge, #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge. Using this hashtag, users can share photos and videos showing how they are celebrating the festival of light. They can also create a DIY video of how to recycle light bulbs, candleholders, diyas and lanterns, and challenge their friends by using #DIYDiwaliChallenge on the platform. "Start a challenge by simply entering a hashtag in English that ends in the word 'challenge,' when you go to create a new Facebook post or tap on the 'Try It' button when you see another challenge post in your News Feed," Facebook explained.

Similarly, Twitter India has also launched a new Diwali special emoji that resembles a lit-up Diya kept on an extended palm. The micro-blogging company claims that with the new Diya emoji, it is encouraging its users to "make a positive change and #LightUpALife through thoughtful words and actions."

We know you care, so #LightUpALife and #EkZindagiKaroRoshan. This Diwali, bring a smile to someone’s face or spread cheer with this new emoji, tag someone and say nothing. pic.twitter.com/sM9cDAa8eA — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 10, 2020

Diwali is almost here ✨ Celebrate with a new AR effect inspired by mandalas, diyas and festive colors. And use the hashtag #ShareYourLight to share some positivity with the world. ❤https://t.co/h0JqGDml8P pic.twitter.com/EFtpkCzEG7 — Instagram (@instagram) November 9, 2020

Facebook-owned Instagram has also added a new AR effect inspired by mandalas, Diyas and "festive colours." Users can apply the effect on Reels, Stories and in regular feed posts along with the #ShareYourLight for broader discovery (in case your profile is public).