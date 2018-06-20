English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Brings Out Brand Collaboration Manager For Creators
Facebook said it will open up the fan subscription feature to more creators.
(Photo: Reuters)
To give YouTube stiff competition, Facebook has rolled out several monetisation products for its creator community including a "Brand Collabs Manager" that lets brands search and find creators to potentially establish deals and partnerships with. "We've been testing this with a limited set of partners, and will now be opening up more broadly," Facebook said in a statement on Tuesday.
Facebook said it will open up the fan subscription feature to more creators. The fan subscriptions allows fans to support creators they love by pledging $4.99 per month in exchange for perks like exclusive content and a special badge highlighting their status as a supporter.
"We're also launching a limited program called Facebook for Creators Launchpad to help support creators we think fans will seek out in Facebook Watch," Fidji Simo, Facebook's Vice President of Product and Sibyl Goldman, Director of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook, stated in a blog post.
When Facebook launched its video-on-demand service, "Facebook Watch", it started with shows, and while they will continue to have a prominent place in Watch, it will now bring videos from Pages into Watch as well, helping creators connemct with more fans and earning higher revenue.
As part of the new updates, Facebook also announced new tools to make videos more interactive. It announced a set of new tools -- polling for Live and on-demand video and gamification for Live -- that are aimed at giving creators the power to create fun, unique, and interactive content for their fans.
"We want to help creators connect with their fans through videos, Live With, Facebook Stories and Watch Party," Simo and Goldman further wrote.
"We want to provide different ways for creators to make money on Facebook, so they can choose what makes sense for their content and community," they added.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
Facebook said it will open up the fan subscription feature to more creators. The fan subscriptions allows fans to support creators they love by pledging $4.99 per month in exchange for perks like exclusive content and a special badge highlighting their status as a supporter.
"We're also launching a limited program called Facebook for Creators Launchpad to help support creators we think fans will seek out in Facebook Watch," Fidji Simo, Facebook's Vice President of Product and Sibyl Goldman, Director of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook, stated in a blog post.
When Facebook launched its video-on-demand service, "Facebook Watch", it started with shows, and while they will continue to have a prominent place in Watch, it will now bring videos from Pages into Watch as well, helping creators connemct with more fans and earning higher revenue.
As part of the new updates, Facebook also announced new tools to make videos more interactive. It announced a set of new tools -- polling for Live and on-demand video and gamification for Live -- that are aimed at giving creators the power to create fun, unique, and interactive content for their fans.
"We want to help creators connect with their fans through videos, Live With, Facebook Stories and Watch Party," Simo and Goldman further wrote.
"We want to provide different ways for creators to make money on Facebook, so they can choose what makes sense for their content and community," they added.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Monday 18 June , 2018 Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Meeting The Drag King: At Delhi’s Posh Nightclub, the Audience Leave Their Gender Back at Home
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Hearts in the Title Track