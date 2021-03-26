Facebook Brings Personalised Avatar-Stickers to Celebrate Holi: How to Use

Facebook has announced personalised Holi Avatar-stickers to mark its celebrations in the country on March 29. The social media giant claims that the new personalised avatars will be crucial for users as the stickers would enable them to express themselves on the platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. These new Holi-themed stickers will appear in the sticker library that can be shared in the comments section or with contacts on Facebook Messenger. Facebook had announced similar personalised avatar-stickers during Diwali 2020 to let users express themselves during indoor-celebrations owning to the pandemic. It had also run a #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge challenge to encourage people to celebrate Diwali from home.

The Holi avatars feature water-guns (pichkari) and caricature of the users with colour on the face to mark the festival of colours. To create your Avatar, open the Facebook or Messenger app on the Android or iOS smartphone and go to any comment section. Click on the ‘smiley’ button > Sticker tab > Create Your Avatar. As mentioned, the new Holi stickers will appear in the sticker library when users are posting or commenting on Facebook posts or while using Messenger. Users can also find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in your Facebook app. In case users are unable to find the new personalised Holi Avatars, ensure that you are using the latest app. The can be updated via Google Play Store or Apple App Store. In a statement, Facebook adds that more than four million people in India have made over 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi on the platform in the last two weeks.

Facebook notes that songs like ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Soni Soni from Mohabbatein’ are some of the most popular Holi tracks on the platform, based on users’ watch history (lasts two weeks) on Facebook Watch.