English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Brings Video Chat to Messenger Lite
To use video chats on Messenger Lite, users need to open an existing conversation or find the person they would like to chat within their contact list, then tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen.
Facebook Brings Video Chat to Messenger Lite (,photo for representation, image courtesy: AP)
Facebook has introduced video chat in Messenger Lite, a slimmed down version of Messenger for Android intended for people with older devices and/or slower Internet connections. Messenger Lite is under 10MB, making it fast to install and quick to start up. It offers core messaging capabilities like sending text, photos, links, and audio calls to people with either Messenger Lite or Messenger.
Also Read: Twitter Takes Steps to Prevent Crypto Scams on Platform
"Now people who use Messenger Lite can have the same rich and expressive face-to-face conversations as those who use the core Messenger app, no matter which technology they use or have access to," Facebook said in a statement late on Wednesday. To use video chats on Messenger Lite, users need to open an existing conversation or find the person they would like to chat with in their contact list, then tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen.
Also Read: Amazon Working on a Fix For Alexa Laughter
You can also upgrade an audio call to a video chat while still in the call by tapping the video icon in the bottom right corner of the screen, Facebook said. Video chats are an expected and essential part of everyday communication in today's messaging experience. This form of communication is incredibly popular for people who use the Messenger core app. In 2017, there were 17 billion video chats in Messenger, twice as many video chats compared to 2016.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: Twitter Takes Steps to Prevent Crypto Scams on Platform
"Now people who use Messenger Lite can have the same rich and expressive face-to-face conversations as those who use the core Messenger app, no matter which technology they use or have access to," Facebook said in a statement late on Wednesday. To use video chats on Messenger Lite, users need to open an existing conversation or find the person they would like to chat with in their contact list, then tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen.
Also Read: Amazon Working on a Fix For Alexa Laughter
You can also upgrade an audio call to a video chat while still in the call by tapping the video icon in the bottom right corner of the screen, Facebook said. Video chats are an expected and essential part of everyday communication in today's messaging experience. This form of communication is incredibly popular for people who use the Messenger core app. In 2017, there were 17 billion video chats in Messenger, twice as many video chats compared to 2016.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Swiss Ace Roger Federer Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV