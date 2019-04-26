Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Own Podcast to Talk About Tech on Spotify

New podcast alert 📢 This year Mark Zuckerberg is hosting discussions on the future of tech and society. Listen along: https://t.co/5rIBdrbsb5 — Facebook (@facebook) April 24, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published the first two episodes of his self-hosted podcast, "Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg." Naturally, both revolve around Facebook and the issues currently at hand. Zuckerberg sat down with Harvard professor Jonathan Zittrain and Mathias Döpfner of Axel Springer to discuss the impact of technology on journalism and law.Both episodes are over an hour in length and are available on Spotify.Earlier this year, Zuckerberg promised in a blog post to be more transparent about the role of tech -- particularly, Facebook -- in society. He also published his New Year's resolution to the platform, saying he would "host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society -- the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties."