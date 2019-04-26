Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Own Podcast to Talk About Tech on Spotify

Mark Zuckerberg's podcast, "Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg," made its debut on Spotify.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 26, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Own Podcast to Talk About Tech on Spotify
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Own Podcast to Talk About Tech on Spotify (Image: AP)
Loading...
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published the first two episodes of his self-hosted podcast, "Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg." Naturally, both revolve around Facebook and the issues currently at hand. Zuckerberg sat down with Harvard professor Jonathan Zittrain and Mathias Döpfner of Axel Springer to discuss the impact of technology on journalism and law.




Both episodes are over an hour in length and are available on Spotify.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg promised in a blog post to be more transparent about the role of tech -- particularly, Facebook -- in society. He also published his New Year's resolution to the platform, saying he would "host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society -- the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties."

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram