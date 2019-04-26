English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Own Podcast to Talk About Tech on Spotify
Mark Zuckerberg's podcast, "Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg," made its debut on Spotify.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Own Podcast to Talk About Tech on Spotify (Image: AP)
Loading...
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published the first two episodes of his self-hosted podcast, "Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg." Naturally, both revolve around Facebook and the issues currently at hand. Zuckerberg sat down with Harvard professor Jonathan Zittrain and Mathias Döpfner of Axel Springer to discuss the impact of technology on journalism and law.
Both episodes are over an hour in length and are available on Spotify.
Earlier this year, Zuckerberg promised in a blog post to be more transparent about the role of tech -- particularly, Facebook -- in society. He also published his New Year's resolution to the platform, saying he would "host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society -- the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties."
New podcast alert 📢 This year Mark Zuckerberg is hosting discussions on the future of tech and society. Listen along: https://t.co/5rIBdrbsb5— Facebook (@facebook) April 24, 2019
Both episodes are over an hour in length and are available on Spotify.
Earlier this year, Zuckerberg promised in a blog post to be more transparent about the role of tech -- particularly, Facebook -- in society. He also published his New Year's resolution to the platform, saying he would "host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society -- the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Broke Her Knee, Was Bed-Ridden a Week Before Shooting 'Slow Motion'
- When Robert Downey Jr Risked His Rs 3.90 Crore Watch for a Hand Imprint at TCL Chinese Theatre
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- Apple to reportedly launch two new AirPods in 2019: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results