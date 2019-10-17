Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Deliver Live Address on ‘Freedom of Speech’

There have been several exchanges of questions and explanations between the US Congress and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the latter’s feelings on free speech. To make the perspective clear from his end, Zuckerberg took to his social media site to announce his upcoming speech on free expression.

In a post that was shared on his Facebook, Zuckerberg revealed that he will be holding the live speech on October 17, at 10.30 pm IST from Washington, DC. The Facebook CEO wrote, “I’ve been writing a speech about my views on voice and free expression that I’m giving tomorrow. It’s the most comprehensive take I’ve written about my views, why I believe voice is important, how giving people voice and bringing people together go hand in hand, how we might address the challenges that more voice and the internet introduce, and the major threats to free expression around the world (sic).”

He added, “I’ve tried to distil a lot of what I’ve learned over the past few years of focusing intensely on these issues. I spent a lot of time working on this, and it's an unfiltered take on how I think about these questions. (Related, sorry in advance for the length!) Tune in here at 10 am PT /1 pm ET to watch live.” Zuckerberg has received a lot of criticism from presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and others for Facebook's ad policy after Facebook declined to pull an attack ad that contains falsehoods about Joe Biden. In fact, the CEO has also faced backlash recently for engaging in dinners with conservative and right-wing figures. Hopefully, Zuckerberg will be able to clear the accusations levied on his company and provide a better explanation on its ad policy in his live speech.

