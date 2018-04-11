Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony Before Congress: Highlights of The Five-Hour Long Hearing
News18.com | April 11, 2018, 5:00 AM IST
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has testified before a Senate joint committee of both Judiciary and Commerce, Science, and Transportation on “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data.” The hearing took place at the Hart Senate Office Building 216. A total of 44 senators were allotted 5 minutes each to ask questions and get answers. The senators asked questions on how Facebook handles user data and how Cambridge Analytica was able to influence Facebook users.
Zuckerberg has already accepted the “breach of trust” and said that he needs to “fix that”. He has even apologised for the same. “I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform,” he said soon after the Cambridge Analytica controversy. While Zuckerberg has promised to “work through this and build a better service” he claims that “the most important actions to prevent” a repeat of this have been already taken. The investigation, that could be pivotal for his massive company, is based on the accusations placed on the social media firm for misusing the data collected from its users in order to influence the US presidential elections which elected President Donald Trump.
The highlights:
Apr 11, 2018 4:51 am (IST)
Senator Thune now with the closing comments after the 5 hour hearing- "We appreciate Zuckerberg answering our questions. This hearing has been informative."
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he’d resign. His notes acknowledge he’s made mistakes and say the company is facing a “big challenge” but will solve this one too.
Zuckerberg’s notes were briefly visible to an Associated Press photographer during a hearing Tuesday in which he answered questions about privacy, election interference and other issues.
The bullet-pointed pages include sections on “diversity,” ″competition,” and GDPR, the European data-privacy rules that go into effect next month. Zuckerberg’s notes warn him, “don’t say we already do what GDPR requires.”
The notes even refer to Tim Cook, the Apple CEO who recently criticized Facebook. One note says there are “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data, never seen Apple notify people.”
Apr 11, 2018 4:34 am (IST)
If you open Facebook on one tab (on the browser) and open an article or news story on other tab then can Facebook track what you are reading?
Yes, our systems are capable of it, says Zuckerberg.
Are users aware of it?
They should.
Apr 11, 2018 4:32 am (IST)
All data backups are 'supposed' to get wiped after someone has deleted his/her account: Zuckerberg
Apr 11, 2018 4:26 am (IST)
Senator ask Zuckerberg to help get connectivity in rural areas of West Virginia. He says there is a team at Facebook working on it.
Apr 11, 2018 4:23 am (IST)
If we find any improper use of data, we will inform it to the user: Zuckerberg
Apr 11, 2018 4:18 am (IST)
"We have heard you apologize numerous times and promise to change. But here we are again," says Senator Hassan.
Apr 11, 2018 4:10 am (IST)
Zuckerberg says it's a reasonable idea to have a paid version of Facebook without ads.
Apr 11, 2018 4:05 am (IST)
CA is not the only one. The user data of 87 million Facebook users were sold to other firms as well.
Apr 11, 2018 4:01 am (IST)
Senator Kennedy says Facebook's Terms of service are “meant to cover Facebook’s rear-end,” and “not to inform users about their rights.” Tells Zuckerberg to go home and write terms of service in English, in non-Swahili.
Apr 11, 2018 3:55 am (IST)
How much revenue did Facebook earn from foreign players promoting election ads?
$100,000 from the Russian Internet Research Agency.
Apr 11, 2018 3:54 am (IST)
There was decision made back in 2015 to not inform users about the breach of trust.
Apr 11, 2018 3:33 am (IST)
Do you think you or Facebook is a victim? No
Do you think your 87 Million users are victim?
Yes
Apr 11, 2018 3:22 am (IST)
How long do you keep the data after someone has deleted their Facebook account? Zuckerberg says he doesn't know.
Apr 11, 2018 3:03 am (IST)
Are you angry about the fact that Cambridge Analytica hacked into your data? "Absolutely, says Zuckerberg.
Apr 11, 2018 3:01 am (IST)
Is Facebook a tech company or a publishing company?
Apr 11, 2018 2:53 am (IST)
We cooperate with law enforcement only in case of imminent threat of harm or a legal request of data: Zuckerberg
Apr 11, 2018 2:46 am (IST)
Zuckerberg dodges question on the need for a law to protect children from commercial usage of their personal data.
Apr 11, 2018 2:33 am (IST)
Zuckerberg bets big on AI to tackle hate speech and fake news.
Apr 11, 2018 2:21 am (IST)
When you put content on Facebook, you in a way give license to Facebook to use it for their business model.
Apr 11, 2018 2:08 am (IST)
Zuckerberg corrects the answer to the question "why Facebook didn't ban Cambridge Analytica in 2015?" He earlier said that CA weren't on Facebook. But he corrects by saying that they were on the platform and "Facebook made a mistake by not banning it."
Apr 11, 2018 1:50 am (IST)
We do not ask for political orientation of our employees who join Facebook: Zuckerberg
Apr 11, 2018 1:47 am (IST)
Does Facebook consider itself as a neutral public platform? Zuckerberg says Facebook is a platform for all ideas.
Apr 11, 2018 1:44 am (IST)
The third-party app developer had stated clearly in his privacy policy that the data could be sold. The Facebook app review team had blindly signed this T&C. Zuckerberg confirms that no action is taken on employees who signed the privacy policy without reading.
Apr 11, 2018 1:42 am (IST)
If you delete your account, all data is gone: Zuckerberg confirms
Apr 11, 2018 1:38 am (IST)
Is Facebook a platform that is not “neutral,” and is responsible for content?
Zuckerberg avoids answering the neutral part but says that Facebook is responsible for the content.