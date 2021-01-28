Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Says Businesses Can Opt Out of WhatsApp Tools That Require Storing Chats

Amid WhatsApp data shring policy fiasco, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally said something on the topic. In a recent statement, Zuckerberg said that the new data sharing policy is aimed at easing the 'optional experiences for businesses on the app.' Zuckerberg also said that the update does not change the privacy of anyone's messages with friends and family and the WhatsApp is in the 'process' of updating its privacy policy.

In a Facebook post detailing Zuckerberg's focus on four big themes including communities, private messaging, commerce tools for small businesses, and building the next computing platform, the Facebook CEO said that more than 175 million people message a business on WhatsApp every day. He said that since many businesses need more than a phone to manage their customer service, "we're building tools to let businesses store and manage their WhatsApp chats using our secure infrastructure if they like," meaning that the feature is optional for businesses. "We're in the process of updating WhatsApp's privacy policy and terms of service to reflect these optional experiences," Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post.

After mentioning as to why businesses may require storing some chats on WhatsApp, Zuckerberg further clarified that this update does not change the privacy of anyone's messages with friends and family. "All of these messages are end-to-end encrypted – which means we can't see or hear what you say, and we never will unless the person you message chooses to share it," Zuckerberg said.

The Facebook CEO's post came after he shared the company's community update and quarterly results, according to his Facebook post.