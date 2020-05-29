Facebook 'Collab' is a TikTok-Inspired App That Lets You Make Short Music Videos

Facebook's experimental app division or the New Product Experimental (NPE) lab has soft-launched a new app that aims to bring a new approach to collaborative music-making. The new product called 'Collab' will let users make short music videos by collaborating with other artists. The brief description of 'Collab' throws enough hint that Facebook is aiming to take on TikTok through this latest move. Currently, the app is only available for iOS devices.

The primary pitch of Collab, as the name suggests, is all about several artists collaborating with each other to create fresh and unique content. In an official blog post, Facebook's NPE team said, "Music is one of the most powerful creative outlets. With Collab, we’re leveraging technology to help people unlock creative superpowers by collaborating on original music videos from anywhere. In light of so many folks sheltered in place around the world, we’ve expedited this release."

Facebook's experimental app division has a new app, Collab, that lets you combine three videos into one / take others' parts to compliment your own for collaborative music making.



Seems cool & very TikTok-y of course. Invite-only on iOS right now. https://t.co/R4KdJF2Irr pic.twitter.com/pHk9rXd7M2 — Nick Statt (@nickstatt) May 27, 2020

According to Facebook, Collab users can create short-form videos split into three simultaneous sources and you can also perform a single song by playing three different instruments and mixing it all together. Moreover, you can also do your own recording or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete your composition.

"Collab has made our team feel closer together, even though we are all apart, and we hope it does the same for you. We still have plenty of work left to polish the experience (disclaimer: there may be bugs and if you find an issue, please report it). With your feedback, we’ll continue iterating in an effort to build an experience that everyone enjoys," the blog post read.

Facebook said that users can share their content to platforms such as Instagram, Facebook Stories, and others with just a few steps. However, users will have to upload it first on the app.

Collab will initially be made available in the US and Canada and users can simply sign up to start using the app. Recently, Facebook launched a new audio-calling app called CatchUp that lets users set up a phone call with up to eight persons simultaneously.

