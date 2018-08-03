English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Cuts Off API Access to Twitter; Users Unable to Automatically Post Tweets
All apps using the Facebook Platform APIs would need to go through a more comprehensive review to better protect people's Facebook information.
Representative image
Loading...
With Facebook cutting off access to its API platform for hundreds of thousands of apps, Twitter users are no longer able to tweet and retweet automatically on their connected Facebook accounts. Facebook has deprecated its Publish actions permissions from its API -- a feature that allowed apps to publish posts on the social media platform as the logged-in user.
Ime Archibong, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Facebook, said all apps using the Facebook Platform APIs would need to go through a more comprehensive review to better protect people's Facebook information.
The deadline was August 1 to submit for review for all existing apps.
"As a result, we are cutting off API access for hundreds of thousands of inactive apps that have not submitted for our app review process," said Archibong.
Twitter's support team tweeted on Thursday after users reported they were not able to post publish tweets on Facebook.
"We've learned that Tweets and Retweets will no longer automatically post to connected Facebook accounts due to a recent Facebook update," said Twitter Support. "Don't worry, you have other ways to share a Tweet," it added.
"According to Facebook, anyone wanting to have Twitter content automatically post to Facebook has the option to use Facebook's Share dialogs for web, iOS and Android," said marketingland.com. "You have the option to share via Direct Message with your followers, or through an SMS or email to your contacts from your phone's address book," said Twitter Support page.
Also Watch
Ime Archibong, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Facebook, said all apps using the Facebook Platform APIs would need to go through a more comprehensive review to better protect people's Facebook information.
The deadline was August 1 to submit for review for all existing apps.
"As a result, we are cutting off API access for hundreds of thousands of inactive apps that have not submitted for our app review process," said Archibong.
Twitter's support team tweeted on Thursday after users reported they were not able to post publish tweets on Facebook.
"We've learned that Tweets and Retweets will no longer automatically post to connected Facebook accounts due to a recent Facebook update," said Twitter Support. "Don't worry, you have other ways to share a Tweet," it added.
"According to Facebook, anyone wanting to have Twitter content automatically post to Facebook has the option to use Facebook's Share dialogs for web, iOS and Android," said marketingland.com. "You have the option to share via Direct Message with your followers, or through an SMS or email to your contacts from your phone's address book," said Twitter Support page.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport as They Return from Their Vacation
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...