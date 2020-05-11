Facebook Dark Mode Rolls Out For Web Users: Read More Here

Facebook has finally rolled out the much-awaited dark mode for PC users. The redesigned feature, according to Facebook, will be simpler and easier to use and will now load faster, giving users experience pretty similar to the mobile app. Interestingly, the feature, which was limited to a select few in the past, will now be available for users around the world. In a statement, Facebook said, "The new Facebook.com is simpler and easier to use, with the features you know and love. We’ll keep improving the experience." The Dark Mode feature is also expected to help "billions" of users enjoy the app in lower brightness,

"We’ve grown since Facebook.com launched 16 years ago. We’ve built new features, optimized for new devices and operating systems, and expanded to hundreds of languages. Recently we’d focused on the mobile Facebook experience, and realized our desktop site had fallen behind. People need it to keep up," said Facebook while rolling out the new design.

How to Enable Dark Mode and What Has Changed

To enable the latest dark mode feature on Facebook, users will have to go to "Settings" and then click on "Switch to new Facebook". The dark mode can be enabled after that by tapping the same arrow. According to Facebook, the dark mode toggle is expected to help "billions" of users enjoy the website by lowering brightness along with contrast and vibrancy, therefore, reducing strain on the eyes in dimly-lit conditions. The interface is also cleaner with bigger texts as well. "It minimises screen glare for use in low light, wherever you are. The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode will also make viewing videos on Watch a great experience," the statement read.

Furthermore, the simplified design, through its streamlined navigation approach, will make it easier for a user to not make an easy discovery of games but also create Groups, Pages, Events, as well as advertisements on Facebook.