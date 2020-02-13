English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Facebook Dating App Rollout in Europe Delayed Due to Irish Data Protection Inspection
Facebook's new dating app in currently under investigation by Ireland's Data Protection Commission.
Image for Representation
Facebook said that it was postponing the European rollout of its new dating app following an inspection of its Dublin office by Ireland's data protection authorities. "It's really important that we get the launch of Facebook Dating right so we are taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market," the tech giant said in a statement to AFP after Ireland's Data Protection Commission revealed it had inspected and procured documents from the company's office in Dublin.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
