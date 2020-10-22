Facebook Dating Finally Launched in Europe After 8 Months Delay

Social media giant Facebook's dating service is finally live in Europe starting today after a long delay against Facebook Dating's planned Valentine's Day launch in the continent. The service was made live in the United States last month in September and works in the exact same way in Europe, as in the US. The dating service from Facebook uses the user's existing profile to find potential matches. Facebook uses its algorithms to suggest people with similar preferences, Facebook activity, and groups and events, if the users opt for it.

The Facebook Dating service only appears as a tab in Facebook's mobile app and is deeply integrated with the rest of Facebook's products. A user's profile can pull stories and photos from Instagram, users can initiate Messenger video calls from Facebook Dating chats, and comes with the 'Secret Crush' feature that searches Facebook friends and Instagram followers for potential matches. Facebook has claimed that the dating service is completely secure and private, with most of its personalisation features being entirely optional.

Now, the delay in Europe comes after regulators in Ireland had issues with the company's launch date for the service in Europe. Internet companies launching such products must undergo a review called a Data Processing Impact Assessment (DPIA) under the European GDPR laws. Facebook reportedly informed the regulators too late about its plans in February, raising concerns about data privacy compliance. However, after finally launching in Europe, Facebook's dating service is now offered in over 50 European countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.