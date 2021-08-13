Social media giant Facebook has announced that it is further delaying its plans to return US employees to its office until January 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 delta variant outbreak in the United States, a report in CNBC said. “Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office," Facebook said in a statement, saying that it expects this to be the case for some countries outside of the US as well. “We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s safety," the company said.

Facebook had earlier aimed at employees returning to office by October this year with strict vaccination and mask requirements. However, with the delay, Facebook comes as the latest tech giant to delay the return to office until next year. Earlier this month, Google and Amazon had announced that they are also extending their work from home period for US corporate employees. Amazon said that it is now extending its work from home period to January 3, 2022 from the earlier date of September 7. A week earlier than this, Google had announced that it is extending work from home. It was, however, found recently that Google employees could see a pay cut if they switch to working from home permanently.

