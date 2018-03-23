English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Facebook Dropped From Australian Ethical ETF After Data Breach

Facebook comprises 3.9 percent of the ETHI portfolio, the Australian ethical fund that has $170 million in funds under management.

Reuters

Updated:March 23, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
Facebook Dropped From Australian Ethical ETF After Data Breach
Facebook Dropped From Australian Ethical ETF After Data Breach (photo for representation: Reuters)
Facebook will be removed from the Australia-based BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders Exchange Traded Fund (ETHI) due to recent "controversies", its Responsible Investment Committee (RIC) said on Friday. "The company has in recent times been the subject of a number of controversies and reputational issues," the committee said in a statement.

The world's largest social media network, with more than 2 billion monthly active users, is under scrutiny following allegations that British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed users' data and helped influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologised on Wednesday, five days after the scandal broke, and promised to restrict developers' access to such information.

The company, which has lost more than $50 billion in market value since allegations this week, ended over 2.6 percent lower on Thursday. Facebook comprises 3.9 percent of the ETHI portfolio, the Australian ethical fund that has $170 million in funds under management.

---
Recommended For You