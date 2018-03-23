English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
26
Facebook Dropped From Australian Ethical ETF After Data Breach
Facebook comprises 3.9 percent of the ETHI portfolio, the Australian ethical fund that has $170 million in funds under management.
Facebook Dropped From Australian Ethical ETF After Data Breach (photo for representation: Reuters)
Facebook will be removed from the Australia-based BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders Exchange Traded Fund (ETHI) due to recent "controversies", its Responsible Investment Committee (RIC) said on Friday. "The company has in recent times been the subject of a number of controversies and reputational issues," the committee said in a statement.
Also Read: Facebook Data Row: After Political Storm, Ovleno Director Removes Reference of Managing Elections for BJP
The world's largest social media network, with more than 2 billion monthly active users, is under scrutiny following allegations that British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed users' data and helped influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologised on Wednesday, five days after the scandal broke, and promised to restrict developers' access to such information.
Also Read: After Facebook Fails to Defend Data Breach, CEO Zuckerberg Asked to Testify Before House Committee
The company, which has lost more than $50 billion in market value since allegations this week, ended over 2.6 percent lower on Thursday. Facebook comprises 3.9 percent of the ETHI portfolio, the Australian ethical fund that has $170 million in funds under management.
Also Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
