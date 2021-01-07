Facebook Drops the Like Button From Public Pages As Part of Design Overhaul

Facebook has dropped the “likes” button from its redesigned public pages used by artists, public figures and brands, the social media company said on Wednesday. Facebook Pages will only show followers and have a dedicated News Feed where users can join conversations, interact with peers and engage with fans, the company said in a blog post.

“We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages,” Facebook said about the redesign. The changes include a redesigned layout, News Feed, easy navigations, updated task-based admin controls, actionable insights, and new safety and integrity features. The new redesigned layout is touted to be more simple and more intiutive, while the News Feed will allow visitors to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers, and engage with fans. The new redesign also makes it easy to switch between personal profiles and Pages. Further, updated task-based admin controls will give trusted Page admins full control or partial access to users' pages.

The Insights that show the reach and engagement on certain pages is also more actionable now, with more relevant notifications. Further, the safety and integrity features have been enhanced to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts.

Facebook, in its blog post, said that more experiences for pages will roll out in the coming months as well.

(With inputs from Reuters)