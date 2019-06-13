Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Facebook Enters Indian E-Commerce Industry With Stake in Startup, Meesho

With Alphabet having invested in Flipkart and Amazon itself being a major presence, Facebook has now invested in the social media-based reseller platform that is slowly picking pace.

Reuters

Updated:June 13, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Facebook Enters Indian E-Commerce Industry With Stake in Startup, Meesho
With Alphabet having invested in Flipkart and Amazon itself being a major presence, Facebook has now invested in the social media-based reseller platform that is slowly picking pace.
Loading...

Facebook is buying a stake in Indian e-commerce start-up Meesho, the head of the U.S. tech giant’s Indian business said on Thursday, looking to deepen its reach in one of the world’s biggest internet markets. Meesho, a digital platform on which re-sellers of everything from jewelry to mobile phones reach prospective customers via social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, already has about 2 million entrepreneurs focused on India’s smaller towns and cities, the vice-president and managing director at Facebook India told Reuters.

“It reflects the new India that is showing up on the Internet,” Ajit Mohan added. He declined to disclose the value of Facebook’s investment in Meesho or the size of the stake it is acquiring. The investment will help Meesho to further its “efforts to enable independent entrepreneurs to build businesses and grow their customer base via social channels”, Meesho said on its website.

Meesho, founded by two engineering graduates in 2015, has raised more than $65 million in funding and counts Shunwei Capital and DST Partners among its backers. Mohan said Facebook’s investment will help Meesho to maximize its impact on a central plank of India’s economic growth agenda by supporting job creation through entrepreneurship. Social media platforms such as Facebook, its WhatsApp messenger app and Twitter have come under intense scrutiny in India as the federal government looks to tighten rules that could require the companies to monitor online content around the clock.

India will hold wide consultations with internet companies before finalizing rules to regulate content on social media, New Delhi has said previously.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram