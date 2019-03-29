Facebook Expands Dating Service to Mexico And Argentina

Facebook expanded its on-platform dating service Thursday to Mexico and Argentina allowing for more love connections to be made in more places. Facebook Dating, originally announced last spring, first rolled out to Colombia in September. Since then, users in Canada and Thailand now also have access to the service, which will also be gaining a couple of new features in the near future including Live Location Sharing and Auto Profile Create.For safety, Facebook will launch Live Location Sharing which allows users to share their location and date plans with one of their Facebook friends via Messenger. Meanwhile, Auto Profile Create helps users creating dating accounts by suggesting images and personal information from their Facebook profiles that could be used for the dating service. These suggestions can be used, modified, or completely changed before the account is created.Unlike popular dating apps like Tinder or Bumble, users scroll through profiles instead of swipe through them. No friends will appear as potential matches, only friends of friends or people who are not your Facebook friends. Since September, Facebook Dating has rolled out to five countries. Perhaps, this year, we'll see it expand to the rest of the world.