English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Expands Fact-Checking Initiative to New Countries
The social media giant now has the fact-checking programme running in 14 countries and plans to scale to more countries by the end of the year.
Facebook expands fact-checking initiative to new countries (Image: AP)
Facebook has announced to expand its fact-checking programme to new countries that aims to fight the spread of fake news on its platform. The social media giant now has the fact-checking programme running in 14 countries and plans to scale to more countries by the end of the year. "These certified, independent fact-checkers rate the accuracy of stories on Facebook, helping us reduce the distribution of stories rated as false by an average of 80 per cent," Tessa Lyons, Product Manager at Facebook, said in a blog post on Thursday.
Also Read: Microsoft Introduces News App For Android, iOS And Windows 10
In India, Facebook already is in partnership with a Mumbai-based fact-checking organisation called Boom. Like other Facebook fact-checking partners, Boom is certified through the International Fact-Checking Network, a non-partisan international fact-checking network at Poynter. Facebook has also expanded its test to fact-check photos and videos to four countries. "The test includes those that are manipulated (a video that is edited to show something that did not really happen) or taken out of context (a photo from a previous tragedy associated with a different, present-day conflict)," the company said.
Also Read: Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan Dies After Phone Explodes While Charging At Home
Machine learning is helping Facebook identify duplicates of debunked stories. "We're going to start working with our fact-checking partners to use Schema.orgas aClaim Review', an open-source framework used by various technology companies and fact-checking organisations," Lyons said. To help curb foreign interference in public discourse, Facebook said it is going to use Machine Learning to help identify and demote foreign Pages that are likely to spread financially-motivated hoaxes to people in other countries.
In April, Facebook announced a new elections research commission to help provide independent research about the role of social media in elections, as well as democracy more generally. "We're currently working with the commission to develop privacy-protected data sets, which will include a sample of links that people engage with on Facebook," the company added.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
Also Read: Microsoft Introduces News App For Android, iOS And Windows 10
In India, Facebook already is in partnership with a Mumbai-based fact-checking organisation called Boom. Like other Facebook fact-checking partners, Boom is certified through the International Fact-Checking Network, a non-partisan international fact-checking network at Poynter. Facebook has also expanded its test to fact-check photos and videos to four countries. "The test includes those that are manipulated (a video that is edited to show something that did not really happen) or taken out of context (a photo from a previous tragedy associated with a different, present-day conflict)," the company said.
Also Read: Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan Dies After Phone Explodes While Charging At Home
Machine learning is helping Facebook identify duplicates of debunked stories. "We're going to start working with our fact-checking partners to use Schema.orgas aClaim Review', an open-source framework used by various technology companies and fact-checking organisations," Lyons said. To help curb foreign interference in public discourse, Facebook said it is going to use Machine Learning to help identify and demote foreign Pages that are likely to spread financially-motivated hoaxes to people in other countries.
In April, Facebook announced a new elections research commission to help provide independent research about the role of social media in elections, as well as democracy more generally. "We're currently working with the commission to develop privacy-protected data sets, which will include a sample of links that people engage with on Facebook," the company added.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amid Romance Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Nick Jonas in Mumbai; See Photo
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister