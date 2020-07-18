Facebook Expands Screen Sharing Feature in Messenger on Both Android & iOS: All You Need to Know

Facebook has now made screen sharing available globally on the latest versions of Messenger's Android and iOS apps, besides the desktop app and Web. Screen sharing allows people to instantly share their screen with friends and family one-on-one or in a group video call with up to eight people and up to 16 people in Rooms while using Messenger on their mobile devices.

This feature allows one to share a live view of your screen so you can share virtually anything together. "Whether you want to share memories from your camera roll, shop together online, co-browse social media, and more -- screen sharing makes it easy to stay connected and close with your loved ones, even when you're physically apart," Nora Micheva, Product Manager, Messenger, said in a blog post on Thursday.

In addition to screen sharing on mobile and web, screen sharing is also available in Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on web and desktop. "We will soon add the ability to control who can share their screen in Rooms and expand the number of people you can share your screen with up to 50 within Messenger Rooms," Micheva said.

With these new controls, Room creators will be able to determine whether to limit the ability to screen share to just themselves or make the feature available to all participants when creating a room and during the call. "We hope people will find screen sharing a fun and engaging way to connect and share with family and friends on video calls and in Messenger Rooms," Micheva said.