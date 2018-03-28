English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Extends Local News Feature to All Countries
The development comes over 2 months after the social media giant rolled out this update in the US to prioritise local news.
Facebook Extends Local News Feature to All Countries (photo for representation, image: Reuters Pictures)
People worldwide can now see more local news in their News Feed that has a direct impact on them and can discover what's happening in their areas, Facebook announced on Monday. The development comes over 2 months after the social media giant rolled out this update in the US to prioritise local news.
"Today, we are expanding that update to people in all countries, in all languages. Now, people around the world will see more news on Facebook from local sources covering their current city and other cities they may care about," Alex Hardiman, Head of News Product and Campbell Brown, Head of News Partnerships, wrote in a blog post.
With this update, Facebook is helping local publishers -- who cover multiple and nearby cities -- reach audiences in those areas. "We'll consider a publisher as local to multiple cities if the people in those areas are more likely, than the people outside of those cities, to read articles from the publisher's domain," the executive said.
By expanding the scope of what may be considered local to people, Facebook also included other cities that people may care about and connect people to local publishers from those cities. The company said it would continue its work to prioritise high-quality news in News Feed, including news from sources that are broadly trusted, informative and relevant to local communities.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
"Today, we are expanding that update to people in all countries, in all languages. Now, people around the world will see more news on Facebook from local sources covering their current city and other cities they may care about," Alex Hardiman, Head of News Product and Campbell Brown, Head of News Partnerships, wrote in a blog post.
With this update, Facebook is helping local publishers -- who cover multiple and nearby cities -- reach audiences in those areas. "We'll consider a publisher as local to multiple cities if the people in those areas are more likely, than the people outside of those cities, to read articles from the publisher's domain," the executive said.
By expanding the scope of what may be considered local to people, Facebook also included other cities that people may care about and connect people to local publishers from those cities. The company said it would continue its work to prioritise high-quality news in News Feed, including news from sources that are broadly trusted, informative and relevant to local communities.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders – Strengths and Weaknesses
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- Lehmann to Break His Silence on Ball Tampering Controversy
- World Theatre Day: Big B, Nawazuddin Soak In Theatre Mania as They Share Vintage Photographs of Their Old Plays
- Spain Hit Argentina For Six as Isco Grabs Hat-trick