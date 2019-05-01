English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook F8: Oculus Quest, Rift S VR Headsets to Launch on May 21 for $399
The company unveiled its plans for the Oculus Quest last fall without disclosing when the $399 headset would be available.
The company unveiled its plans for the Oculus Quest last fall without disclosing when the $399 headset would be available.
Loading...
At its annual developer's conference, Facebook has confirmed that it will launch its latest attempt to widen the appeal of artificial worlds on May 21 with this release of its Oculus Quest headset.
The company unveiled its plans for the Oculus Quest last fall without disclosing when the $399 headset would be available. Facebook has been trying to get more people hooked on virtual reality since it bought Oculus for $2 billion five years ago. It’s had little success so far.
The Quest’s release will be accompanied by a new twist on the original Oculus Rift headset. The new version, called Rift S, also will cost $399. It won’t require being tethered to a high-priced personal computer, as the original Oculus Rift did.
Facebook also disclosed plans to start selling its video calling device, Portal, in Canada and Europe later this year. The device debuted in the U.S. during last year’s holiday season. The company is also adding its WhatsApp service to Portal for users who want to use encrypted messaging to shield their conversations from prying eyes.
With inputs from AP News.
The company unveiled its plans for the Oculus Quest last fall without disclosing when the $399 headset would be available. Facebook has been trying to get more people hooked on virtual reality since it bought Oculus for $2 billion five years ago. It’s had little success so far.
The Quest’s release will be accompanied by a new twist on the original Oculus Rift headset. The new version, called Rift S, also will cost $399. It won’t require being tethered to a high-priced personal computer, as the original Oculus Rift did.
Facebook also disclosed plans to start selling its video calling device, Portal, in Canada and Europe later this year. The device debuted in the U.S. during last year’s holiday season. The company is also adding its WhatsApp service to Portal for users who want to use encrypted messaging to shield their conversations from prying eyes.
With inputs from AP News.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook F8: Focus on Privacy as Facebook, Messenger And Instagram Aim For New Horizons
- GoT Cinematographer on Battle of Winterfell Being Too Dark: People Don't Know How to Tune Their TVs
- Spurs Misfire, Young Team Shines: 3 Things We Learned From Tottenham vs Ajax
- Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (ix25) Spied Testing in South Korea
- We Fought Like Lions: Ajax Coach Showers Praises on His Boys After Tottenham Win
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results