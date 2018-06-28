English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Fine Halved by US Court in VR Lawsuit
The lawsuit was filed after Facebook bought Oculus for about $2 billion in 2014.
Facebook Oculus VR. (Image: Facebook)
A federal court in Dallas on Wednesday halved the $500 million verdict that a jury ordered Facebook Inc, its virtual reality unit Oculus, and others to pay ZeniMax Media Inc, a video game publisher that alleged Oculus stole its technology. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade also turned down ZeniMax's request for a ban on the sale or promotion of Oculus' products that ZeniMax alleged violated its copyrights.
The $250 million ordered against Oculus and its co-founders Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe to pay ZeniMax for false designation lacked sufficient evidence for damages, Judge Kinkeade said in his order.
Lawyers for Facebook and Zenimax were not immediately available for comment outside the regular business.
Also read: Facebook 'Stories' Now Get Reactions, Group Chat
ZeniMax sued Oculus in May 2014, alleging that trade secrets were stolen during the development of a gaming headset by Oculus. In February 2017, a U.S. jury in Dallas ordered Facebook, Oculus and other defendants to pay a combined $500 million to ZeniMax, after finding that Oculus used ZeniMax's computer code to launch the Rift virtual-reality headset.
The lawsuit was filed after Facebook bought Oculus for about $2 billion in 2014. The case was in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
The $250 million ordered against Oculus and its co-founders Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe to pay ZeniMax for false designation lacked sufficient evidence for damages, Judge Kinkeade said in his order.
Lawyers for Facebook and Zenimax were not immediately available for comment outside the regular business.
Also read: Facebook 'Stories' Now Get Reactions, Group Chat
ZeniMax sued Oculus in May 2014, alleging that trade secrets were stolen during the development of a gaming headset by Oculus. In February 2017, a U.S. jury in Dallas ordered Facebook, Oculus and other defendants to pay a combined $500 million to ZeniMax, after finding that Oculus used ZeniMax's computer code to launch the Rift virtual-reality headset.
The lawsuit was filed after Facebook bought Oculus for about $2 billion in 2014. The case was in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Premachandran: India Reaping the Rewards of Resetting T20 Template Under Kohli
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal