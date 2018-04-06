English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Fined $33 Million For Failing to Aid Brazil Graft Probe
Facebook fined for failing to give access in 2016 to WhatsApp messages exchanged by individuals under investigation for defrauding the health care system of Brazil's Amazonas state, the prosecutors said in a statement.
Facebook Fined $33 Million For Failing to Aid Brazil Graft Probe (Image: Reuters)
A Brazilian judge has ordered that Facebook pay 111.7 million reais ($33.4 million) for failing to cooperate with a corruption investigation, federal prosecutors said on Thursday, prompting Facebook to say it was exploring "all legal options." The judge fined Facebook for failing to give access in 2016 to WhatsApp messages exchanged by individuals under investigation for defrauding the health care system of Brazil's Amazonas state, the prosecutors said in a statement.
In an emailed comment sent to Reuters, Facebook called the fine groundless. "Facebook cooperates with law enforcement. In this particular case we have disclosed the data required by applicable law," the statement said. "We understand this fine lacks grounds, and are exploring all legal options at our disposal." According to federal police, a Brazilian judge ordered in April 2016 that Facebook give authorities access to the WhatsApp messages in question.
The fine amounted to 1 million reais plus interest for every day Facebook did not comply with the order, beginning when it took effectin mid-June 2016, and ending when the corruption investigation was made public that September, police said. Through the probe known as "Operacao Maus Caminhos," or "Operation Bad Paths," federal police exposed the embezzlement of tens of millions of reais of public funds.
