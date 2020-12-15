Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: First Edition of Conference Set to Begin Soon

The first edition of Facebook Fuel for India is set to go underway soon. Fuel for India 2020 will squarely focus on growth opportunities in the digital space for India, and mark Facebook's intent towards supporting India's digital revolution ambitions. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is slated to feature in conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on how technology majors such as Facebook can play a pivotal role in supporting India and Indian companies to bring about India's digital transformation.
The event is spaced out over two days, December 15 and December 16 and is a virtual event. Facebook wants to use this platform to showcase what they call the stories of change in India through the Facebook family’s products and programs currently available in India. For this, Facebook has lined up an extensive agenda as well as a list of speakers that include the top names in the world of tech, business and policy. At this time, users in India have access to the Facebook app and platform, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Business, Instagram as well as Messenger apps.