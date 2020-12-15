News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: First Edition of Conference Set to Begin Soon

News18.com | December 15, 2020, 10:11 IST
facebookTwitterskype
The first edition of Facebook Fuel for India is set to go underway soon. Fuel for India 2020 will squarely focus on growth opportunities in the digital space for India, and mark Facebook's intent towards supporting India's digital revolution ambitions. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is slated to feature in conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on how technology majors such as Facebook can play a pivotal role in supporting India and Indian companies to bring about India's digital transformation.

The event is spaced out over two days, December 15 and December 16 and is a virtual event. Facebook wants to use this platform to showcase what they call the stories of change in India through the Facebook family’s products and programs currently available in India. For this, Facebook has lined up an extensive agenda as well as a list of speakers that include the top names in the world of tech, business and policy. At this time, users in India have access to the Facebook app and platform, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Business, Instagram as well as Messenger apps.
Read More
Dec 15, 2020 10:11 (IST)

The first session highlights Mahita Nagaraj at Caremongers India, who used her efforts to help individuals through the first weeks of the complete lockdown imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic's outbreak in the country.

Dec 15, 2020 10:10 (IST)

Mohan touches upon how Facebook services are helping drive new businesses, across its various tools.

Dec 15, 2020 10:08 (IST)

Among clear strengths for India is its numbers, where the world's largest democracy is growing fast with affordable data costs and rising smartphone adoption, says Mohan.

Dec 15, 2020 10:06 (IST)

Mohan states how Facebook's journey in India began in 2006 with one app and 15 million users. Today, it has three main verticals that include Instagram and WhatsApp.

Dec 15, 2020 10:05 (IST)

"Facebook Fuel for India is an effort to showcase a few stories of exceptional grit and excellence," says Mohan.

Dec 15, 2020 10:04 (IST)

Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan starts by addressing the virtual keynote, touching upon how this year's changed habits for all of us.

Dec 15, 2020 10:03 (IST)

The highlight will understandably be on Facebook's main consumer apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, which also make for Faceook's biggest growing services.

Dec 15, 2020 10:01 (IST)

And the conference begins now, with Facebook showing a collection of short anecdotes on the power of communities, the role that digital tools play in today's community living, and how Facebook and its tools work to enable it.

Dec 15, 2020 09:59 (IST)

To view the conference and its announcements, you can join the stream directly here.

Dec 15, 2020 09:58 (IST)

Other key sessions from today also include Facebook India managing director, Ajit Mohan, speaking to Milaap co-founder and president, Anoj Vishwanathan, on democratising donations through digital platforms.

Dec 15, 2020 09:48 (IST)

Ishita Anand, strategic partnership manager for social good at Facebook India will also address a session on 'social good through digital tools and the power of connections', with Dr Ruby Khan.

Dec 15, 2020 09:47 (IST)

Facebook further highlights its opening session for today, with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani set to address it. As Facebook states, the session will be "about India, the way digital can accelerate economic progress, and how small businesses will be a key part of the global recovery going forward."

Dec 15, 2020 09:45 (IST)

In the agenda on Day 1 is a session on celebrating the power of communities in India, featuring digital marketeer Mahita Nagaraj and Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg.

Dec 15, 2020 09:39 (IST)

The first edition of the conference is set to address India's digital transformation goals, and how Facebook can play its part in it.

Dec 15, 2020 09:29 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first edition of Facebook Fuel for India 2020.

Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: First Edition of Conference Set to Begin Soon

Some of the listed conversation agenda following the keynote by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, include focus on the communities in India, using digital tools for social good, democratizing donations via digital platforms, using digital tools to empower women entrepreneurs, digital inclusion using platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and creativity as well as Facebook’s push for building a safe and open internet for consumers in India. “India is in the midst of one of the most dynamic social and economic transformations the world has ever seen. Call it a pivot, a moment in time or a movement in history, for us it’s a story we are excited to be a part of, one that inspires us every day,” says the pitch for the Facebook Fuel For India 2020 event.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You