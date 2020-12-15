News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: India to Grow Into Top 3 Global Economies, Says Ambani

News18.com | December 15, 2020, 12:38 IST
facebookTwitterskype
The first edition of Facebook Fuel for India has officially kicked off. Fuel for India 2020 squarely focuses on growth opportunities in the digital space for India, and marks Facebook's intent towards supporting India's digital revolution ambitions. Among the key presentations so far have been Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg who spoke to Mahita Nagaraj and how she used Facebook groups to create Caremongers India, CRO David Fischer who spoke to Meesho founder Vidit Aatrey about creating a business enabling entrepreneurs while using Facebook's digital reach, and others. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has also joined Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a frank and profound conversation, on how technology majors such as Facebook can play a pivotal role in supporting India and Indian companies to bring about India's digital transformation.

The event is spaced out over two days, December 15 and December 16 and is a virtual event. Facebook wants to use this platform to showcase what they call the stories of change in India through the Facebook family’s products and programs currently available in India. For this, Facebook has lined up an extensive agenda as well as a list of speakers that include the top names in the world of tech, business and policy. At this time, users in India have access to the Facebook app and platform, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Business, Instagram as well as Messenger apps.
Read More
Dec 15, 2020 12:38 (IST)

And with that, Mr Mukesh Ambani also delivers his closing keynote and hands the baton back to Ajit Mohan to close today's session of Facebook Fuel for India 2020. With that, it's a wrap from everything that was touched upon in Day One. See you tomorrow.

Dec 15, 2020 12:37 (IST)

Zuckerberg wraps up by touching on the impact that Reliance Industries has had in revolutionising each sector they have operated in, and states that he's looking forward to working in partnership with Jio to help people around the world.

Dec 15, 2020 12:35 (IST)

Zuckerberg now shares his take on how the world is changing. He notes India's role as the world's largest democracy, states that empowering individuals will help create prosperity in the decades ahead. He adds to this his focus on connecting with other people in the best possible way, evolving from text to photos to videos. Now, he states that he's focused on helping to create virtual reality and augmented reality as the next way forward for communications. Digital objects may be as realistic as real objects, he says.

Dec 15, 2020 12:31 (IST)

Zuckerberg underlines that India represents great economic opportunities, as part of why he invested in the country.

Dec 15, 2020 12:30 (IST)

"India is home to the world's largest communities," says Zuckerberg. He underlines the demand for people to connect in India, says he sees a very promising future in India. There is a big trend of financial inclusions in the country, he says, adding that this is helping people add self reliance to their lives made possible with aspects such as India's UPI interface.

Dec 15, 2020 12:28 (IST)

Ambani asks Zuckerberg about his vision behind investing in India and in Jio. He refers to Zuckerberg as the architect of the digital connectivity of the world.

Dec 15, 2020 12:26 (IST)

Ambani touches upon his key ethos of running Reliance Industries, and creating businesses with creativity and empathy, relationship, trust and loyalty at the core.

Dec 15, 2020 12:23 (IST)

Zuckerberg touches upon the legacy set by Reliance Industries founder, Dhirubhai Ambani to understand Jio's operation. Mukesh Ambani speaks about revolutionising free voice communication in line with Dhirubhai Ambani's vision of making communication as affordable as a port card.

Dec 15, 2020 12:19 (IST)

Ambani underlines the power of new generation technologies in upgrading the connectivity across all places in India, upskilling for all, revolutionising the education sector in the country, upgrading health services by working closely with authorities and so on. The next few decades will be historic in India's digital transformation, says Ambani.

Dec 15, 2020 12:15 (IST)

What Jio has done in India is truly remarkable, says Zuckerberg to Ambani. He asks about the upcoming Jio 5G service, and the role it will play in India going forward.

Dec 15, 2020 12:14 (IST)

Jio brings digital connectivity, WhatsApp with WhatsApp Pay brings inclusivity, Reliance Retail and JioMart gives everyone in India a chance to be at part with global services around the world. Technology adoption will help India create a more equal wealth growth at the bottom of the pyramid, says Ambani to Zuckerberg.

Dec 15, 2020 12:12 (IST)

"Together, we are now a value creation platform for users and businesses," says Ambani to Zuckerberg on the Facebook-Jio partnership.

Dec 15, 2020 12:11 (IST)

"What role do you see technology playing in the post-Covid world?", Zuckerberg asks Ambani.

Dec 15, 2020 12:10 (IST)

Ambani hails PM Modi's Digital India vision to be credited for India's digital achievements so far. He also thanks Zuckerberg for India's largest ever FDI in history so far, and the importance of the Facebook-Jio partnership in India and on the global sense.

Dec 15, 2020 12:09 (IST)

Jio could maintain 99.99 percent availability of the network across the country through the pandemic, helping everyone to work from home through these months, says Mr Mukesh Ambani.

Dec 15, 2020 12:08 (IST)

Ambani touches upon Reliance's setting up of a Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai, Reliance Life Sciences helping in the Covid-19 testing process, and also in producing 100,000 PPE kits in the country. The Reliance Foundation distributed 55 million meals for the vulnerable across India in the early pandemic months, affirms Mr Mukesh Ambani.

Dec 15, 2020 12:07 (IST)

800 million Indians have received free food until December, 200 million Indians have received direct bank transfer of Rs 1,500 to help the underprivileged see through the pandemic, says Mr Ambani.

Dec 15, 2020 12:05 (IST)

Ambani touches upon the role of India's youth in the digital transformation in the country, and earmarks Zuckerberg as a role model for many enterprising entrepreneurs in India.

Dec 15, 2020 12:03 (IST)

He touches upon how Indian organisations are leading the way in digital inclusions for the world.

Dec 15, 2020 12:01 (IST)

Zuckerberg states that Facebook tests a lot of new features in India first, before rolling out globally. He touches upon bringing onboard the India v Australia tour in cricket streaming, and also highlights PM Modi's vision of Digital India.

Dec 15, 2020 12:00 (IST)

Mukesh Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries, joins Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in conversation at the Facebook Fuel for India 2020.

Dec 15, 2020 11:59 (IST)

Akash Ambani touches upon the technology implementation and revolution that Jio has brought forth, including how Jio's enabling of new technologies in India has lent us a robust digital lifeline.

Dec 15, 2020 11:56 (IST)

Isha Ambani now speaks about scaling Reliance Jio's business to bring about digital adoption and revolution across India. Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms now addresses the stream about the process of rolling out Jio.

Dec 15, 2020 11:53 (IST)

Akash Ambani speaks about connecting 400 million people, and offering 12 first party apps in the Jio ecosystem to enable digital first services available to all.

Dec 15, 2020 11:52 (IST)

Isha Ambani touches upon the progress that India has made since Reliance Jio's debut in the country, and the vision of highest service quality at the lowest price. Akash Ambani touches upon Jio's role as a "digital enabler" of our new generation society.

Dec 15, 2020 11:51 (IST)

Ajit Mohan now speaks about Facebook's partnership with Jio, and in turn, Reliance's widespread services. Akash and Isha Ambani, directors of Reliance Jio, address the opening segment on the Facebook-Reliance Jio partnership.

Dec 15, 2020 11:46 (IST)

Now speaking is Roxna Irani, who touches upon the aspect of women's safety on the platform.

Dec 15, 2020 11:45 (IST)

Thukral highlights about responsibility of companies in operations as well as partnerships. Singh also touches upon using collected data for the better purposes only, and not objective commercial gains only.

Dec 15, 2020 11:42 (IST)

"Innovation and collaboration has really helped us scale up in no time, and let people know about the government's efforts to control the pandemic Platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook play big roles in educating users on aspects such as how to stay safe," says Singh.

Dec 15, 2020 11:40 (IST)

Shivnath Thukral, director of public policy at WhatsApp and Facebook, speaks to Abhishek Singh, MD-CEO of Digital India Corporation who works closely with MyGov. He speaks about the impact of user engagement that the government body has seen so far through Facebook's public tools, as well as their WhatsApp chatbot for Covid-19.

Load More
Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: India to Grow Into Top 3 Global Economies, Says Ambani

Some of the listed conversation agenda following the keynote by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, include focus on the communities in India, using digital tools for social good, democratizing donations via digital platforms, using digital tools to empower women entrepreneurs, digital inclusion using platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and creativity as well as Facebook’s push for building a safe and open internet for consumers in India. “India is in the midst of one of the most dynamic social and economic transformations the world has ever seen. Call it a pivot, a moment in time or a movement in history, for us it’s a story we are excited to be a part of, one that inspires us every day,” says the pitch for the Facebook Fuel For India 2020 event.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You