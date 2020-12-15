Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: India to Grow Into Top 3 Global Economies, Says Ambani

Zuckerberg now shares his take on how the world is changing. He notes India's role as the world's largest democracy, states that empowering individuals will help create prosperity in the decades ahead. He adds to this his focus on connecting with other people in the best possible way, evolving from text to photos to videos. Now, he states that he's focused on helping to create virtual reality and augmented reality as the next way forward for communications. Digital objects may be as realistic as real objects, he says.
"India is home to the world's largest communities," says Zuckerberg. He underlines the demand for people to connect in India, says he sees a very promising future in India. There is a big trend of financial inclusions in the country, he says, adding that this is helping people add self reliance to their lives made possible with aspects such as India's UPI interface.
Ambani underlines the power of new generation technologies in upgrading the connectivity across all places in India, upskilling for all, revolutionising the education sector in the country, upgrading health services by working closely with authorities and so on. The next few decades will be historic in India's digital transformation, says Ambani.
Jio brings digital connectivity, WhatsApp with WhatsApp Pay brings inclusivity, Reliance Retail and JioMart gives everyone in India a chance to be at part with global services around the world. Technology adoption will help India create a more equal wealth growth at the bottom of the pyramid, says Ambani to Zuckerberg.
Ambani touches upon Reliance's setting up of a Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai, Reliance Life Sciences helping in the Covid-19 testing process, and also in producing 100,000 PPE kits in the country. The Reliance Foundation distributed 55 million meals for the vulnerable across India in the early pandemic months, affirms Mr Mukesh Ambani.
Shivnath Thukral, director of public policy at WhatsApp and Facebook, speaks to Abhishek Singh, MD-CEO of Digital India Corporation who works closely with MyGov. He speaks about the impact of user engagement that the government body has seen so far through Facebook's public tools, as well as their WhatsApp chatbot for Covid-19.