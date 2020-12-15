Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: WhatsApp Chief Cathcart Addresses the App's Impact on India

Shivnath Thukral, director of public policy at WhatsApp and Facebook, speaks to Abhishek Singh, MD-CEO of Digital India Corporation who works closely with MyGov. He speaks about the impact of user engagement that the government body has seen so far through Facebook's public tools, as well as their WhatsApp chatbot for Covid-19.
Up next is Nick Clegg, VP global affairs and communications at Facebook. He speaks to Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India. Clegg speaks about regulations and privacy laws, stating that the right law shouldn't seek to micro-manage operations, but seek to hold companies like Facebook accountable and urge them to be transparent. This would be the right way, even in terms of handling data sharing requests with law enforcement bodies and help maintain administration.
In content, Facebook speaks of partnership with ICC, Filmfare, IIFA, Zee, Sony, Viacom and others, to bring content from a wide range of sources. He also affirms Facebook's partnership with music production houses in the country to bring in a premium audio/video experience within the Facebook ecosystem.
Up next is Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app. She speaks of how the main Facebook app is helping ventures across a wide range of genres grow expansively. She touches upon the app's focus on the video watching experience, including its partnership with ICC to address India's obsession with cricket.
Now addressing the session is Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. He affirms that Instagram has grown massively in India in the past two years, and states that they're bringing the Android app up to speed with the iOS as well. Kusha Kapila, an ideal candidate for Instagram's best content creators in India, now speaks to Mosseri.