News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: WhatsApp Chief Cathcart Addresses the App's Impact on India

News18.com | December 15, 2020, 11:42 IST
facebookTwitterskype
The first edition of Facebook Fuel for India has officially kicked off. Fuel for India 2020 squarely focuses on growth opportunities in the digital space for India, and marks Facebook's intent towards supporting India's digital revolution ambitions. Among the key presentations so far have been Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg who spoke to Mahita Nagaraj and how she used Facebook groups to create Caremongers India, CRO David Fischer who spoke to Meesho founder Vidit Aatrey about creating a business enabling entrepreneurs while using Facebook's digital reach, and others. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is slated to feature in conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later, on how technology majors such as Facebook can play a pivotal role in supporting India and Indian companies to bring about India's digital transformation.

The event is spaced out over two days, December 15 and December 16 and is a virtual event. Facebook wants to use this platform to showcase what they call the stories of change in India through the Facebook family’s products and programs currently available in India. For this, Facebook has lined up an extensive agenda as well as a list of speakers that include the top names in the world of tech, business and policy. At this time, users in India have access to the Facebook app and platform, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Business, Instagram as well as Messenger apps.
Read More
Dec 15, 2020 11:42 (IST)

"Innovation and collaboration has really helped us scale up in no time, and let people know about the government's efforts to control the pandemic Platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook play big roles in educating users on aspects such as how to stay safe," says Singh.

Dec 15, 2020 11:40 (IST)

Shivnath Thukral, director of public policy at WhatsApp and Facebook, speaks to Abhishek Singh, MD-CEO of Digital India Corporation who works closely with MyGov. He speaks about the impact of user engagement that the government body has seen so far through Facebook's public tools, as well as their WhatsApp chatbot for Covid-19.

Dec 15, 2020 11:35 (IST)

Clegg speaks to calls for country specific community and operational guidelines, and states that there is a clear demand for geo-specific workings of services like Facebook. He touches upon wearable technology being one that will come to Facebook in 2025.

Dec 15, 2020 11:32 (IST)

Clegg speaks now about the impact of hate speech on Facebook, stating that they largely remove such content proactively instead of someone reporting it.

Dec 15, 2020 11:28 (IST)

Up next is Nick Clegg, VP global affairs and communications at Facebook. He speaks to Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India. Clegg speaks about regulations and privacy laws, stating that the right law shouldn't seek to micro-manage operations, but seek to hold companies like Facebook accountable and urge them to be transparent. This would be the right way, even in terms of handling data sharing requests with law enforcement bodies and help maintain administration.

Dec 15, 2020 11:24 (IST)

In content, Facebook speaks of partnership with ICC, Filmfare, IIFA, Zee, Sony, Viacom and others, to bring content from a wide range of sources. He also affirms Facebook's partnership with music production houses in the country to bring in a premium audio/video experience within the Facebook ecosystem.

Dec 15, 2020 11:22 (IST)

Vijaye Raji, VP of entertainment at Facebook India, says personalisation, relevance and social video are the three main pillars of the main Facebook app's entertainment experience. "Live videos have tripled the last year, and Facebook Watch has grown 2x," says Raji.

Dec 15, 2020 11:20 (IST)

Simo affirms partnership with 14 Indian content publishers on the Facebook Watch and videos front.

Dec 15, 2020 11:20 (IST)

The main Facebook app is clearly focusing on videos, based on what Simo is talking about.

Dec 15, 2020 11:19 (IST)

Simo also states how Facebook Fundraisers have been brought with up to 70 charities integrated into its interface on the main Facebook app.

Dec 15, 2020 11:18 (IST)

Up next is Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app. She speaks of how the main Facebook app is helping ventures across a wide range of genres grow expansively. She touches upon the app's focus on the video watching experience, including its partnership with ICC to address India's obsession with cricket.

Dec 15, 2020 11:17 (IST)

Guess we won't know that too easily.

Dec 15, 2020 11:16 (IST)

Mosseri ends by asking Kapila for feedback on how he's doing with his Insta game. Will he pass?

Dec 15, 2020 11:16 (IST)

Mosseri now speaks about what is a "shadow ban". He explains the numerous ways in which users get restricted on the platform, concluding by stating that this is one aspect that needs more transparency. This was an excellent conversation.

Dec 15, 2020 11:14 (IST)

Mosseri now speaks about bullying on Instagram. He illustrates the use of the 'restrict' button on Instagram and its benefits in strategically restricting bullies. He also touches upon judging the importance of responding to bullying complaints with prevalence of a bullying tactic.

Dec 15, 2020 11:11 (IST)

Mosseri now speaks about monetisation, stating that there won't be one blanket monetisation tool for Instagram, but a "bunch of tools" for it.

Dec 15, 2020 11:10 (IST)

Kapila has an important question – simplicity of using Instagram vs choosing complex but novel new features for the app. Mosseri says that the new features are in line with how usage habits and the world have changed this year, hence the wide rollout of features this year.

Dec 15, 2020 11:09 (IST)

Now addressing the session is Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. He affirms that Instagram has grown massively in India in the past two years, and states that they're bringing the Android app up to speed with the iOS as well. Kusha Kapila, an ideal candidate for Instagram's best content creators in India, now speaks to Mosseri.

Dec 15, 2020 11:07 (IST)

Artinci, the novel ice cream line, is on screen now. Co-founder Aarti Laxman Rastogi speaks about how WhatsApp has helped her get over inhibitions arising out of her hearing disability. This is an undeniably powerful aspect of WhatsApp.

Dec 15, 2020 11:04 (IST)

PS: Cathcart has a very nice library as well. I hope it's also larger than what it looks on screen.

Dec 15, 2020 11:03 (IST)

Cathcart speaks about WhatsApp Pay easing the payment process in India, as well as the security of private communications via WhatsApp. He also touches upon the hotline for Covid-19 set up by multiple organisations through WhatsApp.

Dec 15, 2020 11:01 (IST)

WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart addresses the stream now.

Dec 15, 2020 11:00 (IST)

In conversation with Ajit Mohan, Munjal speaks about how Unacademy's tools and services are helping democratise education, which is no longer bound by older constraints such as logistical or financial difficulties.

Dec 15, 2020 10:57 (IST)

Fun fact: Munjal wanted to create Doors, in response to Bill Gates' Windows, prior to starting Unacademy. He also started a venture called FlatChat, in the real estate sector. Clearly, he has a flair for naming his ventures.

Dec 15, 2020 10:56 (IST)

Both students and educators on Unacademy benefit from Facebook's communication tools, highlight CEO Munjal.

Dec 15, 2020 10:52 (IST)

The next feature for Facebook's ecosystem is Gaurav Munjal's Unacademy, which is also a startup that Facebook has invested in. The e-learning tool rose to considerable popularity during the months of the pandemic.

Dec 15, 2020 10:51 (IST)

Warsi confirms that over 1,000 offline retailers have already been trained by Samsung, by using Facebook's app ecosystem. "I believe that the Facebook family of apps will play a meaningful role in the digital recovery of our country," says Warsi.

Dec 15, 2020 10:49 (IST)

Now speaking is Asim Warsi of Samsung India, who highlights how Facebook helped Samsung enable a training programme for its retailers in the months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dec 15, 2020 10:48 (IST)

While we've so far spoken about small ventures and the power of small digital communities, we're now going to talk about the impact on the world's largest companies too, of Facebook.

Dec 15, 2020 10:47 (IST)

Aatrey underlines how the availability of digital tools have helped break barriers of social construct and life limitations for promising women who have grown as digital entrepreneurs, hand in hand with Meesho.

Load More
Facebook Fuel for India 2020 Live Updates: WhatsApp Chief Cathcart Addresses the App's Impact on India

Some of the listed conversation agenda following the keynote by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, include focus on the communities in India, using digital tools for social good, democratizing donations via digital platforms, using digital tools to empower women entrepreneurs, digital inclusion using platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and creativity as well as Facebook’s push for building a safe and open internet for consumers in India. “India is in the midst of one of the most dynamic social and economic transformations the world has ever seen. Call it a pivot, a moment in time or a movement in history, for us it’s a story we are excited to be a part of, one that inspires us every day,” says the pitch for the Facebook Fuel For India 2020 event.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You