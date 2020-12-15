Facebook Fuel For India 2020 Starts Today: Social Good, Digital Tools And Open Internet On The Agenda

The Facebook Fuel For India 2020 is the first edition of what the social platform hopes will be an annual dialogue about the tech company’s commitment to India, and it flags off today. The event is spaced out over two days, December 15 and December 16 and is a virtual event. Facebook wants to use this platform to showcase what they call the stories of change in India through the Facebook family’s products and programs currently available in India. For this, Facebook has lined up an extensive agenda as well as a list of speakers that include the top names in the world of tech, business and policy. At this time, users in India have access to the Facebook app and platform, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Business, Instagram as well as Messenger apps.

Some of the listed conversation agenda following the keynote by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, include focus on the communities in India, using digital tools for social good, democratizing donations via digital platforms, using digital tools to empower women entrepreneurs, digital inclusion using platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and creativity as well as Facebook’s push for building a safe and open internet for consumers in India. “India is in the midst of one of the most dynamic social and economic transformations the world has ever seen. Call it a pivot, a moment in time or a movement in history, for us it’s a story we are excited to be a part of, one that inspires us every day,” says the pitch for the Facebook Fuel For India 2020 event.

The list of speakers include Mukesh D. Ambani, the Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and head of e-Commerce Business at Samsung India, Abhishek Singh who is CEO of MyGov, Malika Sadani who is the Founder and CEO of The Moms Co., Gaurav Munjal, CEO and co-founder of Unacademy as well as Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas who are co-founders of Suta, a house of hand-woven sarees. Facebook will be represented by Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Shivnath Thukral who is Director for WhatsApp Public Policy, Will Cathcart who is Head of WhatsApp, Adam Mosseri who is Head of Instagram, Ajit Mohan who is Vice President and Managing Director, India at Facebook, Fidji Simo who is Head of Facebook App, Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer and Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook in India, to name a few.

Facebook says that all the sessions will be available on the Facebook Fuel For India 2020 website as well as on the official Facebook page, as video-on-demand with the main keynote and the highlights.