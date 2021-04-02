Facebook Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Profile Frames, Instagram Adds 'Let's Get Vaccinated Sticker'

Facebook is rolling out COVID-19 vaccine profile frames to let users share support for the vaccination drive that is taking place all over the world including India. In a blog post, Facebook says that based on research, social norms like awareness stickers can have a “major impact" on people’s attitudes and behaviours when it comes to their health. Notably, the platform will start showing a summary on the News Feed over the number of people added to one’s Facebook, who are using the COVID-19 vaccine profile frames in the coming weeks. The social media giant developed the COVID-19 vaccine profile frames in collaboration with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Facebook-owned Instagram has also started rolling COVID-19 stickers.

As per images shared by Facebook, we can notice the stickers with the caption “I got my COVID-19 vaccine" and “Let’s get vaccinated" in support of vaccination programme across countries. Few stickers are also available in different languages like Spanish that may later add more options. The company is partnering with notable personalities like American Greek author Arianna Huffington to promote the COVID-19 vaccine profile frames. Previously, Facebook rolled out similar stickers in the UK in partnership with the UK National Health Services (NHS). “In just a few weeks, a quarter of people on Facebook in the UK have already seen a friend or family member use the NHS COVID-19 vaccine profile frame," the company notes.

The COVID-19 vaccine profile frames on Facebook are seemingly available to users in the US, the UK, and other parts. To access these frames, go to Facebook Profilepic Frames site (www.facebook.com/profilepicframes) > Select Frame from the menu > Save.

Notably, Instagram users in India can add the ‘Let’s Get Vaccinated’ sticker on Stories and posts. It can be accessed by swiping from bottom to up. If the option is not visible, make sure you’re using the latest version of the app.