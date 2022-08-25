Facebook Glitch Spammed Users With Celebrity Posts On Their Feed: Here's What Happened

Facebook faced its weirdest outage yet. Users of the social media platform reported being spammed with celebrity posts on their feeds. The issue was reported as an outage with the platform, with outage tracker Downdetector showing a spike in outage reports in regions like India, US, UK, and more.

Hundreds of users in India reported the issue with the social media platform, while in other regions, thousands of users faced the issue. Facebook acknowledged the issue on Wednesday, and has issued a fix for the said bug. The bug on the social media platform allowed celebrities like Lady Gaga, Nirvana, Eminem, Billie Eilish, The Beatles, and more post endless memes on their pages.

Facebook said in a statement that it was aware that some users saw bizarre posts on their feeds. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook Feed. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said. Later, in an updated statement, the social media platform said that this happened due to a configuration change.

The Beatles apparently sent a picture of a turkey sandwich with the caption, “If you see this share it to another celebrities Facebook page keep the turkey sandwich moving”. Some users even took advantage of the situation by spamming PayPal donation links or promoting cryptocurrency projects, a report in The Verge said.

Facebook has been struggling to maintain its position among the Top 10 apps on the US App Store this year, a report had said earlier this week. According to an analysis of iPhone App Store data, as younger consumers shift to newer social networking experiences like TikTok and now BeReal, the tech giant’s app has lost traction in the App Store’s Top Charts.

