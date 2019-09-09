Facebook, Google Accused of Distributing Political ads on Election Day in Russia
Facebook and Google have been asked to ban the publication of political advertising during elections.
Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol casts her ballot at a polling station during the Moscow city parliament election in Moscow, Russia September 8, 2019. ((Image: REUTERS/File)
Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said tech giants Google and Facebook had allowed political advertising during Sunday’s regional elections despite being asked to ban such publicity.
“Such actions can be seen as interference in Russia’s sovereign affairs and hindering the conduct of democratic elections in the Russian Federation”, the watchdog said on its website.
Reuters was not able to immediately reach Google or Facebook for comments. Russia is holding regional elections on Sunday, including in Moscow, after the exclusion of many opposition candidates triggered big protests in the Russian capital over the past several weeks.
Roskomnadzor said on Friday it asked Facebook and Google to ban the publication of political advertising during elections on Sunday and on the preceding day, in line with Russian law.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Says She Morphed VMAs Pic Because She Let Down Nick Jonas by Missing it
- Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Serbia Fans Why You Should Never Chant ‘Messi’ at Him
- Akshay Kumar Announces Historical Drama Prithviraj on Birthday
- Salman Khan Kicks It Up a Notch With His Fitness Regime for Dabangg 3 Climax
- The T-Rex Had A Giant Air Conditioner Built Into Its Head To Keep It Cool, Find Scientists