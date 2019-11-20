Facebook Has a Big Revenge Porn Problem Even Though AI is in Place
Facebook has an around-the-clock team of 25 people and trained Artificial Intelligence tools to detect non-consensual intimate images or videos.
Image for Representation (Image: IANS)
Social media giant Facebook, which also owns popular apps Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, reportedly assess about 5 lakh reports of revenge porn per month. But this number seems low considering Facebook now has around 2.6 billion monthly active users. Earlier this year, Facebook launched artificial intelligence (AI) tools that could spot revenge porn, also known as non-consensual intimate images, before being reported by users, NBC News reported. In 2017, the company launched a pilot project that let users submit intimate pictures to the platform as a means of training its AI tool to identify and remove such pictures if they appeared on the platform.
"In hearing how terrible the experiences of having your image shared was, the product team was really motivated in trying to figure out what we could do that was better than just responding to reports," NBC News quoted Radha Plumb, head of product policy research at Facebook. Facebook has a team of around 25 people, excluding content moderators, that works full-time fighting revenge porn.
The team's goal is not only to quickly remove pictures or videos once they have been reported but also to detect the images using AI the moment they are uploaded, to prevent them from being shared.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samantha Akkineni's Reply to Fan Asking About Her Pregnancy is All Things Savage
- Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon Attend Prayer Meet of Manish Malhotra's Late Father
- Ever Wondered How Old Your Dog Really Is? This Formula Could Help You Calculate Accurately
- MTV India Launches Petition for Biryani Emoticon, Desi Foodies Think it's About Time
- MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves