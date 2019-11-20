Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Facebook Has a Big Revenge Porn Problem Even Though AI is in Place

Facebook has an around-the-clock team of 25 people and trained Artificial Intelligence tools to detect non-consensual intimate images or videos.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Facebook Has a Big Revenge Porn Problem Even Though AI is in Place
Image for Representation (Image: IANS)

Social media giant Facebook, which also owns popular apps Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, reportedly assess about 5 lakh reports of revenge porn per month. But this number seems low considering Facebook now has around 2.6 billion monthly active users. Earlier this year, Facebook launched artificial intelligence (AI) tools that could spot revenge porn, also known as non-consensual intimate images, before being reported by users, NBC News reported. In 2017, the company launched a pilot project that let users submit intimate pictures to the platform as a means of training its AI tool to identify and remove such pictures if they appeared on the platform.

"In hearing how terrible the experiences of having your image shared was, the product team was really motivated in trying to figure out what we could do that was better than just responding to reports," NBC News quoted Radha Plumb, head of product policy research at Facebook. Facebook has a team of around 25 people, excluding content moderators, that works full-time fighting revenge porn.

The team's goal is not only to quickly remove pictures or videos once they have been reported but also to detect the images using AI the moment they are uploaded, to prevent them from being shared.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

