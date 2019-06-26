Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Facebook Has Built a Real-Time VR Facial Animation System

Called 'Codec Avatars', the real-time virtual reality implementation is a move by Facebook to adopt wider adoption of VR and related hardware.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Facebook Has Built a Real-Time VR Facial Animation System
Called 'Codec Avatars', the real-time virtual reality implementation is a move by Facebook to adopt wider adoption of VR and related hardware.
Loading...

In a bid to make virtual reality (VR) experience highly believable, researchers from Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) have developed a revolutionary system called "Codec Avatars" that gives VR users ability to interact with others while representing themselves with life-like avatars precisely animated in real-time. "Our work demonstrates that it is possible to precisely animate photorealistic avatars from cameras closely mounted on a VR headset," said the study's lead author Shih-En Wei, a research scientist at Facebook.

The researchers have configured a headset with minimum sensors for facial capture and their system enables two-way, authentic social interaction in VR. The team said the VR system can animate avatar heads with highly detailed personal likeness by precisely tracking users' real-time facial expressions using a minimum set of headset-mounted cameras (HMC). "By comparing these converted images using every pixel--not just sparse facial features--and the renderings of the 3D avatar," noted Wei.

"We can precisely map between the images from tracking headset and the status of the 3D avatar through differentiable rendering. After the mapping is established, we train a neural network to predict face parameter from a minimal set of camera images in real time," Wei added. Besides animating the avatars in VR, Facebook's team is also building systems that may enable people to quickly and easily create their avatars from just a few images or videos.

The Facebook team will demonstrate their VR real-time facial animation system at "SIGGRAPH 2019", which is set to be held in Los Angeles between July 28-August 1. The researchers will present an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technique based on Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) that performs consistent multi-view image style translation to automatically convert HMC infrared images to images that look like a rendered avatar but with the same facial expression of the VR user.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram