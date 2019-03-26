Facebook Hiring Experts For Its Blockchain Division

Social-networking giant Facebook is seeking executives to work in its secretive Blockchain division and to work on the company's own blockchain applications and cryptocurrency. Facebook has listed 22 vacancies on its Careers page for the division including openings for lead commercial counsel, product manager, finance analyst, data engineer and threat investigator among others.The listings suggests that Facebook is particularly focused on recruiting experts in marketing, interface design, product management, software engineering, and legal fields concerning Blockchain. The company already has a team of 50 people working discreetly in a secretive corner of its Menlo Park head office, The Next Web reported on Monday."If Facebook‘s blockchain hiring spree continues, its team could be in the hundreds before the end of the year" the report said. Lately, several companies have been looking to add new streams of revenue to their business models and Blockchain has emerged as a popular choice to boost businesses.Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that he was hiring Bitcoin developers for his payments company, Square.