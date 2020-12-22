Facebook India-Specific, Global Top Trends and Pop Culture Moments for 2020 Revealed: Full List

Facebook has revealed the top trends that led most conversations on its platform this year - both globally as well as India. The social media giant in a press note says that it sorted the trends into six themes to highlight how users interacted with the platform in the past year, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The themes are divided as Icons, COVID-19, Social Awakening, Faith & Community, Environmental Causes, and Global Politics. There's also a top ten pop culture moments that highlight the most "fun, wild and lighter" moments across the platform this year.

Starting with the icons-theme, the section commemorates personalities who passed away earlier this year, triggering massive tributes and conversations on Facebook. Among the most talked-about international icons, this year include basketball legend Kobe Bryant (d. January 26), and the US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (d. September 18). In India, users commemorated the death of actors Irrfan Khan (d. April 29), Rishi Kapoor (d. April 30), and Sushant Singh Rajput (d. June 14). Fans also paid tribute to late classical musician SP Balasubrahmanyam (d. September 25) and former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee (d. August 31).

Naturally, COVID-19 was also one of the most trending topics throughout 2020. Facebook says that throughout March, more than 1.5 million Spaniards posted to express their gratitude for medical staff using the hashtag, #aplausosanitario. Similarly, Instagram and Facebook Live views doubled in Italy when lockdowns hit, as residents sang on balconies and broadcasted under quarantine. Meanwhile, in the US, Facebook Live viewership jumped 50 percent, with many tuning into fitness classes, connecting with artists and more. "With the launch of the fundraiser feature in India, our 'I for India' fundraiser concert witnessed over 85 artists raise funds for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.

Facebook further notes that following George Floyd's death in May, conversations around Black Lives Matter tripled, with an average of 7.5 million mentions on Facebook every day. With 1.8 million members, The Blackout Coalition — a FB group supporting Black businesses, is also the largest group among US users. Under faith and community-theme, the social media giant claims that people used the platform to build and maintain community, "even at a distance."With Diwali being a big cultural moment in India and social interactions taking a virtual route, more than 4 million people across the country made over 7.5 million posts and comments about Diwali on Facebook from October 20 till November 10. Similarly, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was also a big conversation driver registering as many as 10 million mentions on Facebook led by fervent fans around the world.

The US Presidential polls was also a big conversation driver, and Kamala Harris' Vice Presidential selection announcement was the most mentioned moment in August, drawing more than 10 million posts in one day. Further to that, her Indian lineage acted as a catalyst for conversations in India around her appointment, Facebook added. Some of the Environmental Causes that garnered lots of attention on the platform include fundraiser concerts including '#BeForBENGAL,' held on World Music Day to raise funds for the victims of Amphan, along with many others. The social media company says, "More than 1.3 million people globally contributed to the years' largest Facebook fundraiser — and our largest ever — raising more than $35 million to provide relief for those affected by the Australian wildfires."

Some of the most talked-about pop culture topics from this year include, Michael Jordan' The Last Dance documentary, Dave Chappelle's Netflix special, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, Harry Styles - Golden song release, and Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship. Facebook says that the top themes for this year's Year in Review were determined by looking at the top 30 moments for India and global. Data reflects Facebook's Apps activity from January 1 to October 31, 2020.