Facebook, Instagram Change Language: Here's How to Change Language Settings for Android, iOS and Web

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram are hugely popular social media platforms around the world, that offer loads of user-friendly features and close-knit connectivity. Notably, both the apps also support multiple languages for its massive userbase. For Indian users, the Facebook web platform supports Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, and Marathi. On the other hand, Indian Instagram iOS users have access to Hindi language apart from English. Its web client has options such as users between Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and more.

Android Facebook, Instagram language option: Android smartphone users of Facebook can change the language by tapping the hamburger menu icon on the top right > Scroll down to Settings and Privacy > Select Language and choose from the list. Similarly, Instagram users will need to tap on the profile picture at the bottom right and then head to Settings. From there, Instagram for Android users will need to select Account and Language.

iOS Facebook, Instagram language option: To change the language setting, Facebook users with an iPhone or iPad will need to tap on the hamburger menu icon at the bottom right and scroll down to select Settings and Privacy. Users must note that it will redirect them to the iPhone's language settings that will change the overall language preference of the smartphone. Instagram iPhone users will need to tap on the Profile Picture > Account > Language.

Web Facebook, Instagram language option: Web users of Facebook will need to click on the drop-down arrow in the top right > Select Settings and Privacy > Click on Language and Region > Click Edit in the Facebook language section. For Instagram web, click on the profile picture at the top right, click on Settings and at the bottom, you will see a drop-down option (English by default). After clicking on the drop-down, select the preferred language.