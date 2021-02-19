Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Facing Mass Outage in Multiple Regions; Reason Unknown

Social media giant Facebook and its apps including WhatsApp and Instagram are reported to be witnessing an outage. Users online started reported problems with the social media giant and its services early morning today. Even outage tracker Downdetector shows a spike in outages in Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp at around 7:55AM IST. It is not known what has caused the outage, but it seems to be a global outage as users across the world are posting about the outage on Twitter.

Even outage tracker Downdetector shows outage in both India and United States, with more outages being reported in the United States. The outage seems to have affected Facebook and Instagram more as compared to WhatsApp. About 4,699 outages were reported in the US at around 7:51AM IST for Facebook and 1,192 outages were reported by Instagram, WhatsApp, on the other hand saw the highest number of outages at 214. In India, the numbers were relatively lower as 68 outages were reported for WhatsApp, 87 outages were reported to Facebook, 101 outages were reported for Instagram. It is not known what has caused the outage and there is no official statement from Facebook yet.

facebook is down status outage https://t.co/sXapVt7LHN— javier alfonso roca arellano (@sac_one_) February 19, 2021

Is Facebook down? Check all https://t.co/jtKAzhOUPF outagesfacebook 宕机— 肖冰 (@xiaobingan) February 19, 2021

Facebook and its services are facing a huge outage!— Mohamed A. Basset (@SymbianSyMoh) February 19, 2021

Seems like that Facebook outage that knocked me off affected a lot of the Pacific Rim, from what I'm seeing.— Mitzi Szereto (@MitziSzereto) February 19, 2021

Facebook and WhatsApp outage, are you affected? pic.twitter.com/CFxQLuykeB— Cathy Mellett (@NetBrandingNZ) February 19, 2021

We at News18 also faced issues while accessing Facebook, but Instagram and WhatsApp were working smoothly at the time of writing this article. While the reason for the outage is not known, it is expected that the services will be back up and running soon. We will update this space as and when Facebook servies running again.