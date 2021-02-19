News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Tech»Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Facing Mass Outage in Multiple Regions; Reason Unknown
1-MIN READ

Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Facing Mass Outage in Multiple Regions; Reason Unknown

Facebook (Image: Reuters)

Facebook (Image: Reuters)

It is not known what caused the outage on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram but the services are expected to be back up and running soon.

Social media giant Facebook and its apps including WhatsApp and Instagram are reported to be witnessing an outage. Users online started reported problems with the social media giant and its services early morning today. Even outage tracker Downdetector shows a spike in outages in Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp at around 7:55AM IST. It is not known what has caused the outage, but it seems to be a global outage as users across the world are posting about the outage on Twitter.

Even outage tracker Downdetector shows outage in both India and United States, with more outages being reported in the United States. The outage seems to have affected Facebook and Instagram more as compared to WhatsApp. About 4,699 outages were reported in the US at around 7:51AM IST for Facebook and 1,192 outages were reported by Instagram, WhatsApp, on the other hand saw the highest number of outages at 214. In India, the numbers were relatively lower as 68 outages were reported for WhatsApp, 87 outages were reported to Facebook, 101 outages were reported for Instagram. It is not known what has caused the outage and there is no official statement from Facebook yet.

We at News18 also faced issues while accessing Facebook, but Instagram and WhatsApp were working smoothly at the time of writing this article. While the reason for the outage is not known, it is expected that the services will be back up and running soon. We will update this space as and when Facebook servies running again.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...