Facebook, Instagram to Advice Users in US to Wear Masks to Prevent Spread of Covid-19

Both Facebook and Instagram will now show an alert on top of the News Feed to encourage users to wear face masks in the US. The social network said that with the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, they will put an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings and find more prevention tips from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Facebook will direct users to the COVID-19 Information Centre. Instagram will also have a similar notification with CDC links. Facebook said it is supporting the global public health community's work to keep people safe and informed during the coronavirus public health crisis.

"We're also working to address the long-term impacts by supporting industries in need and making it easier for people to find and offer help in their communities," the company said in a statement on Thursday. The CDC has reported a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases across the country at 54,357.

According to the update of the CDC website, there are 54,357 new cases and 725 new deaths on Thursday compared to the previous day, Xinhua news agency reported. The recent surge of the pandemic also led to record positive rates and hospitalizations. Hospitals and ICUs are being stretched to capacity in states such as Arizona, Texas and Alabama. According to the CDC, 90,626 cases and 500 deaths of COVID-19 among healthcare personnel have been reported across the country.