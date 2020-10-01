Facebook Integrates Instagram DMs and Messenger

Facebook is finally implementing its plans of integrating its three messaging platforms with each other - Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram DMs. The company has already started integrating Messenger and Instagram direct messages. Select users on Instagram will be able to text their friends on Messenger without needing a Facebook account, and users on Messenger can directly message people on Instagram, Facebook announced in a blog post. "The main change is that people using the Messenger app can now reach you on Instagram without you needing to download a new app, and vice versa," Facebook said in the blog post.

Apart from the launch of its cross-platform messaging, Facebook is making significant changes to Instagram DMs, which will take many features from Messenger. Instagram Direct Messages will now include vanishing messages, selfie stickers, animated message effects, custom emoji's, chat colours, and Messenger's Watch Together feature, which lets users watch videos with friends during a video call. Facebook says that users can opt out of the cross-messaging feature if they wish to. "Cross-app communication is an easier way to stay connected with the people you care about, while giving you controls to manage your experience," Facebook said.

The social media giant did not reveal exactly when it plans a public rollout of cross-platform messaging features. According to a CNN report, the feature is currently being tested in select markets and will go global in the coming months. It is not known as to when Facebook will integrate WhatsApp with other messagin platform.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had announced his plans to integrate all Facebook-owned messaging services last year. Zuckerberg had last year focused on Facebook's transition from a public space to one with great focus on private communication while announcing his plans for integrated messaging. It is not know how Facebook will integrate WhatsApp with Messenger and Instagram, since the messaging service is end-to-end encrypted.