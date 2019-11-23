Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Facebook Integrates Stories to Facebook Dating

The feature will allow a prospective match to know about a person’s likes, hobbies and interests, thus giving them a better idea of who they are matching.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Facebook Integrates Stories to Facebook Dating
Image for Representation (Image: IANS)

Facebook Dating, a feature that is present in the social networking site, will now begin to incorporate content that users already have on Facebook and Instagram to better its service. According to a report, users will now be able to add Instagram and Facebook Stories to the feature in order to give prospective daters more insight about themselves. The feature will allow a prospective match to know a person better. With this, a prospective match will get to know about a person’s likes, hobbies and interests, thus giving them a better idea of who they are matching.

However, the stories shared on Facebook or Instagram doesn't go automatically to the Facebook Dating feature. Instead, users can manually choose from the Stories that are already shared on Facebook and Instagram. The stories shared on Facebook Dating will be visible for 24 hours. The report further elaborates that people that daters have blocked or passed earlier in the feature will not be able to see them, adding that if users find a Story to be inappropriate according to guidelines; they can block the user and report it as well. This is similar to what they can do with content elsewhere on Facebook.

Users can view other people's Stories on Facebook Dating. If they are lucky enough to find a suitable match for themselves, users can start a conversation, the report added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram