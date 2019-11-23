Facebook Integrates Stories to Facebook Dating

Facebook Dating, a feature that is present in the social networking site, will now begin to incorporate content that users already have on Facebook and Instagram to better its service. According to a report, users will now be able to add Instagram and Facebook Stories to the feature in order to give prospective daters more insight about themselves. The feature will allow a prospective match to know a person better. With this, a prospective match will get to know about a person’s likes, hobbies and interests, thus giving them a better idea of who they are matching.

However, the stories shared on Facebook or Instagram doesn't go automatically to the Facebook Dating feature. Instead, users can manually choose from the Stories that are already shared on Facebook and Instagram. The stories shared on Facebook Dating will be visible for 24 hours. The report further elaborates that people that daters have blocked or passed earlier in the feature will not be able to see them, adding that if users find a Story to be inappropriate according to guidelines; they can block the user and report it as well. This is similar to what they can do with content elsewhere on Facebook.

Users can view other people's Stories on Facebook Dating. If they are lucky enough to find a suitable match for themselves, users can start a conversation, the report added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.